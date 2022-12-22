WOONSOCKET – The Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, will present an Ugly Sweater Comedy Night on Friday, Dec. 30, at 7:30 p.m.

The event will feature a night of holiday comedy with local comedians Ray Harrington, Katie Arroyo, Corey Mayo and Supe. Wear your wackiest holiday sweater for the chance to win a prize.

