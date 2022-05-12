SOUTH KINGSTOWN – URI Music Department and Notable Works will present a Spring Concert on Sunday, May 15, at 3 p.m. in the Recital Hall at the Fine Arts Center at the University of Rhode Island, featuring the American Band, directed by Brian Cardany.
The American Band will be honored at this event by the R.I. Music Hall of Fame. The main focus of this event is to illustrate how Rhode Island is dealing with the climate crisis, highlighting revitalization efforts in our communities, as well as practicing current outreach strategies to connect to a wider and more diverse workforce, while broaching the question: “What can each of us do to work together to help build a more sustainable future?”
Also featured at this event will be The Notable Works Ensemble with composer Noreen Inglesi; Maria Bilyeu, cello; Anne Diamond, flute; Beth Schapira, soprano; Antonio Rodrigues, tenor and Alison Shea, piano, which will perform original works highlighting the efforts of local environmental agencies such as the Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council and the Audubon Society of Rhode Island.
The program will include the premiere of a song by Noreen Inglesi, titled ‘Til the Muddy Water Flows,” written to highlight the efforts of the Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council to clean up and preserve the Woonasquatucket River. In addition, poets Nicole DiPaolo, David Dragone and Mary Ann Mayer will be showcased and a special presentation by Priscilla De La Cruz, senior director of Government Affairs, Audubon Society of Rhode Island and president of Environment Council of Rhode Island will be included at this event.
This performance is free and open to the public; however, donations for Notable Works will be graciously accepted. CDC State Covid-19 guidelines will be followed. Complimentary refreshments, provided by Belmont Market of Wakefield, will be served following the concert. Pre-registration is recommended at www.uri.edu/music/events. For more information, call 401- 874-2431 or https://notableworks.org.
