WOONSOCKET – Valley Talks, a series of biweekly historical lectures by the Museum of Work & Culture, a division of the Rhode Island Historical Society, continues Sunday, Jan. 22 at 1:30 p.m. on Zoom.

Join International House of Rhode Island Executive Director Alex Holt and Andrea Flores, Vartan Gregorian assistant professor of education at Brown University, as they discuss, both anecdotally and academically, how visa stipulations impact the life trajectories and decisions of international PhD students and international postdocs.

