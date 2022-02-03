WOONSOCKET – Valley Talks, a series of biweekly historical lectures by the Museum of Work & Culture, a division of the Rhode Island Historical Society, continues Sunday, Feb. 6, at 1 p.m. on Zoom.
In this talk, retired National Park Ranger Chuck Arning and member of the Nipmuc community Bruce Curliss discuss the Blackstone Valley, and New England as a whole, from the standpoint of how native communities and English settlers used and viewed the landscape.
At the time of English arrival, the New England landscape was not a wilderness; native peoples had been manipulating the landscape for over 1500 years. However, the English saw the landscape as a frightening and mystifying wilderness, while for the Native peoples it was home, and not a wilderness at all. “Entangled Landscape” will also delve deeply into the complexities of language with regard to indigenous communities.
Individuals can register for the talk by visiting https://bit.ly/327C9bC .
