Veterans sought for bowling league Apr 13, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WARREN – Men and women veterans are sought for a duck pin bowling summer league beginning on Wednesday, May 17, at 6:30 p.m., at Dudek Lanes, 409 Child St.The league will include gift card raffles, special bonus cash awards, pizza party and more.Contact Dave at 401-253-8482 for more information. 