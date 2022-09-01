LINCOLN – Chase Farm Park will host a Revolutionary War Encampment Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11.
Over the course of the weekend, visitors will be given a close-up look at the lives of the soldiers, women, and children through living history presentations, including drills and arms demonstrations, medical scenarios, camp cooking, narrated skirmishes between armies, military encampments, changing of the guards, guest presenters, various vignettes, Colonial-era crafts, and kids activities and experiences. Merchants who followed the troops, known as sutlers, will be on hand with a variety of goods for sale to the public. A food vendor will also be on site.
On Saturday camps open to the public at 10:00 a.m. and close at 5:00 p.m., and on Sunday activities begin at 9:00 a.m. with the closing at 4:00 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to plan on spending the entire day or at least several hours in order to get the most out of the event and may wish to bring along folding chairs.
A special feature on Saturday includes guest speaker, Don Hagist, living history re-enactor and author of numerous books on the American Revolution. His talk, “Sober Industrious Women: Soldiers’ Wives and their Occupations,” will delve into the role of women in the British and American armies during the war. His talk is scheduled from 11:15 to noon.
Also featured on Saturday will be a medical scenario, with an 18th century surgery demonstration and lecture. This activity takes place from 3 to 4 p.m., following the tactical demonstration that will result in wounded soldiers needing medical attention.
Sunday’s special features include church services in the camp at 9 a.m., followed by an 18th century wedding ceremony at 9:30 a.m., which the public is invited to. Tactical patrols begin at 10:15 a.m., with public immersion.
Also, guest speaker, Robert Geake, noted historical author and local historian is scheduled for 11:15 a.m.-noon. His talk, “From Slaves to Soldiers: A History of the 1st Rhode Island Regiment,” will focus on the formation of this unique regiment comprised of mostly slaves and Native Americans. “The Black Regiment” as it became known during the Victorian era, was noted for their contribution to the cause of American Independence, and particularly their role in the 1778 Battle of Rhode Island.
The event is presented by the Brigade of the American Revolution.
Admission is at the gate and cash only. General admission is $10; age 10 and under, $5; under age 5, free. No dogs are allowed in the park during the course of the event. Free parking will be in the lower meadow.
