LINCOLN – Chase Farm Park will host a Revolutionary War Encampment Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11.

Over the course of the weekend, visitors will be given a close-up look at the lives of the soldiers, women, and children through living history presentations, including drills and arms demonstrations, medical scenarios, camp cooking, narrated skirmishes between armies, military encampments, changing of the guards, guest presenters, various vignettes, Colonial-era crafts, and kids activities and experiences. Merchants who followed the troops, known as sutlers, will be on hand with a variety of goods for sale to the public. A food vendor will also be on site.

