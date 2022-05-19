LINCOLN – Take a trip back in time as the Hearthside House is hosting guided tours at four of the Great Road Heritage Campus sites on Sunday, May 22, from 1 to 4 p.m., including Hearthside House, the Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse, Hannaway Blacksmith Shop and the Moffett Mill.
With a full slate of events, these tours, which take place about three or four times a year, are a great opportunity to visit historic sites, go inside and learn the history behind them.
“This is the time we give the history behind all four sites,” said Kathy Hartley, founder, president and CEO of Friends of Hearthside, Inc. “We set aside certain days throughout the year to focus on the history itself. Each of the four sites are really their own museums.”
The admission for all four sites is $12 per person. You do not have to go to all the sites. If you only want to visit the Pullen Corner Schoolhouse or Moffett Mill it is $5, whereas the Blacksmith Shop is open every weekend and is free.
Hartley said people can register on the website, www.hearthsidehouse.org, to reserve a time slot. Due to COVID, they have tried to stagger admissions and Hartley said smaller groups are more manageable.
Payment is due on May 22 at Hearthside House, where the tour begins. Hartley also said you don’t necessarily need to register but could show up when Hearthside House opens and see if there is room in a tour group. If there is not enough room in the group, she said, you may have to wait a half hour or so.
There is no specific order to the guided tours, as each site has its own guides. Hartley said that sometimes people have already seen Hearthside House and want to visit only the Mill. The only way to get to the Mill is by shuttle bus, and that leaves from Hearthside.
Hearthside House is the longest tour, being the largest establishment. Hartley said docents in period attire give the tour throughout the house’s two floors and attic, where there is a weaving exhibit. This tour lasts about an hour and 15 minutes.
The Moffett Mill had been closed for a period of time as there was no transportation to get people safely to the Mill. Now that there is a working shuttle, the Mill will be open and be part of the tour on Sunday. Time stands still in the Mill – when it closed it was left the way it was on the last day of business. Mill tours are about every half hour.
The Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse, also known as the “Hot Potato School” was originally located in a different section of Lincoln, but when the town of Lincoln purchased the building, it was moved to Chase Farm Park and restored.
There is plenty to discover at the Schoolhouse, where anyone of any age can go inside and sit down at an antique desk and write with a slate pencil or dip a pen into a jar of ink.
“This Schoolhouse is probably the most furnished with antique school items,” Hartley told The Breeze. “There are books dating back to the 1800s and different teaching tools. A unique item is called a Magic Lantern from the turn of the century, early 1900s. It was like a slide projector with glass slides. They used the slides to teach geography and students could see the pyramids. They also used actual drawings by students, such as of the Boston Tea Party, with stick figures.”
This tour lasts about 20-25 minutes.
The fourth site is the Hannaway Blacksmith Shop, where the blacksmith will talk about the shop and what it is like to be a blacksmith. Throughout the year the shop offers classes, but the historical background is the central focus on this tour which is about 20-25 minutes long.
As for the most popular sites, Hartley said it was hard to say, but she’s seen an uptick in visits to the Mill in the fall and Hearthside House in the spring.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Hartley said, as they don’t have many of these tours and they are spaced out.
Hearthside House will have another guided tour date on June 18 to celebrate Father’s Day. The event is called “Three All the Way: Guys, Wieners & Coffee Milk: Father’s Day Celebrations and Tours.” Visit www.hearthsidehouse.org for more information.
