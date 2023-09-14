Great Road Day
Buy Now

Travel along Great Road was by horse and buggy during the early days of Lincoln. Great Road Day on Sept. 23 explores life during the earliest days in this community.

LINCOLN – On Saturday, Sept. 23, the annual Great Road Day offers visitors the opportunity to discover some of Lincoln’s earliest history along one of the country’s oldest highways through what organizers call some of the state’s finest historic treasures. Twelve sites spanning 300 years are available to visitors with free admission between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The open house features the stories of life in the early days of this community, including farm, industry, home, and school, all through the authentic sites open during Great Road Day, which include: Hearthside House, Historic New England’s Arnold House, Hannaway Blacksmith Shop, Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse, Moffett Mill, Chase Farm Park, Saylesville Friends Meetinghouse, Mt. Moriah Masonic Lodge, Northgate, home of the Blackstone Valley Historical Society and the Arnold Bakery. In addition, two private homes will participate in this event: the Butterfly Mill and the Valentine Whitman House. These homes will not be open to the public, but their stories will be told onsite and where the architecture will be featured.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.