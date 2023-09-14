LINCOLN – On Saturday, Sept. 23, the annual Great Road Day offers visitors the opportunity to discover some of Lincoln’s earliest history along one of the country’s oldest highways through what organizers call some of the state’s finest historic treasures. Twelve sites spanning 300 years are available to visitors with free admission between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The open house features the stories of life in the early days of this community, including farm, industry, home, and school, all through the authentic sites open during Great Road Day, which include: Hearthside House, Historic New England’s Arnold House, Hannaway Blacksmith Shop, Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse, Moffett Mill, Chase Farm Park, Saylesville Friends Meetinghouse, Mt. Moriah Masonic Lodge, Northgate, home of the Blackstone Valley Historical Society and the Arnold Bakery. In addition, two private homes will participate in this event: the Butterfly Mill and the Valentine Whitman House. These homes will not be open to the public, but their stories will be told onsite and where the architecture will be featured.
There is no order to this self-guided tour. Visitors are invited to customize their own itinerary and their own pace, visiting all 12 sites, or just a select few. The sites open at 11 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. Parking is limited at some sites. Arnold House and the Friends Meetinghouse parking is available at Gateway Park. Hearthside parking is across from it, or at Chase Farm Park. There is no parking at the Moffett Mill and it is only accessible by the shuttle van, picked up at the parking lot at Chase Farm or Hearthside. A map to the various sites that are open will be provided at each site.
