LINCOLN – Time travel through historic summer activities at the Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse at Chase Farm Park, 671 Great Road, with Passport to the Past, being held on Sunday, Aug. 13. The event features opportunities to learn, craft, create, and have fun.
Costumed interpreters provide an array of activities for visitors to make toys and play games from the 1870s, when the town of Lincoln was just being formed and children attended the one-room schoolhouse. At that time, days were filled with chores for both adults and children. When it came time for rest, play and fun, children were resourceful and creative and made their own toys, since toys were not yet mass-produced.
Both adults and children will enjoy this hands-on trip back to the past in learning about leisure time activities such as making yarn and clothespin dolls, paper hats and boats, creating a nature booklet and cyanotype prints, created with sunlight. Adults may enjoy painting a special Victorian corner bookmark or learning to make a cyanotype print. There will also be games that were played by children during the 19th century, including hoops, graces, and quoits. The schoolhouse will also be open to experience what a school day was like for kids from kindergarten to 8th grade all learning in one room with one teacher. The schoolhouse is a museum itself.
A Passport to the Past will be issued at the welcome table and guests will receive a stamp at each of the activity stations, encouraging everyone to participate in all the activities.
The event runs from 1 to 3:30 p.m. with reservations on the hour and half hour. The cost is $10 per participant and covers all materials and instructions. Reservations are at greatroadheritagecampus.org.
All proceeds support ongoing programming at the schoolhouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.