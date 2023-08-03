LINCOLN – Time travel through historic summer activities at the Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse at Chase Farm Park, 671 Great Road, with Passport to the Past, being held on Sunday, Aug. 13. The event features opportunities to learn, craft, create, and have fun.

Costumed interpreters provide an array of activities for visitors to make toys and play games from the 1870s, when the town of Lincoln was just being formed and children attended the one-room schoolhouse. At that time, days were filled with chores for both adults and children. When it came time for rest, play and fun, children were resourceful and creative and made their own toys, since toys were not yet mass-produced.

