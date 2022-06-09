WARWICK – The Warwick Symphony Orchestra will present “A Tidbit of This … and a Hint of That” at the Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., on Friday, June 10, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets will be available at-the-door, but also can be purchased online. For pre-purchase, visit https://tinyurl.com/yck7takf. Tickets are $15 general admission, $12 seniors and students with valid ID, free (but ticketed) for children 12 and under.
