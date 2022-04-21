GRAFTON, Mass. – The Blackstone River Watershed Association will hold its annual meeting presentation “Pakachoag: Where the River Bends,” on Wednesday, May 18, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Grafton Public Library, 35 Grafton Common. Registration is required at http://thebrwa.org/annualmeeting2022.
“Packachoag: Where the River Bends” is a film documentary that explores the history and identity of Pakachoag, the largest of three Nipmuc Villages that make up present-day Worcester.
Pakachoag centers on the large hill in South Worcester that is now also the site of the College of the Holy Cross, Quinsigamond Village, and part of Auburn, Mass. The film explores the area before, during, and after colonial contact, including how the growth of Holy Cross has engaged with and erased that history. Produced by a team of professors and creatives at Holy Cross in collaboration with the Greater Worcester Land Trust, the film describes the connection of the Nipmuc people to the land of Packachoag Hill and to the Blackstone River that bends around it.
Viewers are led on a walking tour of important Nipmuc sites such as Pakachoag Spring, and “Kattatuck”, the original name of the Blackstone River. Thomas Doughton (Nipmuc), senior lecturer at Holy Cross in its Center for Interdisciplinary Studies, and Colin Novick, environmental historian, and executive director of the Greater Worcester Land Trust, lead the tour.
The 45-minute film will be shown at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, May 18 in Community Rooms A and B of the Grafton Public Library and will be followed by an opportunity for questions and discussion with Colin Novick and Cheryll Toney Holley.
A brief business meeting will precede the presentation at 6:30 p.m. for the election of officers, to welcome new members of the Board of Directors along with all members of the Blackstone River Watershed Association.
The BRWA is offering this annual meeting presentation with a virtual option. Please indicate if you will be attending virtually when you register.
For more information, email info@thebrwa.org or call 508-278-5200.
