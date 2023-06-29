Through July 8
“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” – will be presented at Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. For ticket or subscription information and sales, visit www.theatrebythesea.com, stop by the box office during normal box office hours, or call 401-782-8587.
Thursday, June 29
Bingo – held every Thursday at the Meadows, 2 Village Way, North Smithfield, at 6 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m.
Purple Martins – a presentation and short walk at Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk, Mass., 6:30-8 p.m. Observe the resident purple martins as they roost in their gourd-shaped birdhouses. Other flying foragers like swallows and swifts are likely to be spotted as well. This program will be postponed if there is rain or unusual cold. Fee: $10/member adult, $5/member child; $14/non-member adult, $7/non-member child. Ages: 12 and up. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
Free Summer Concert – at Whitin Mill, 50 Douglas Road, Whitinsville, Mass., featuring two bands. Blue Cat Groove will play from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and then The Blackstone Valley Community Concert band will play from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Concert-goers are invited to wander in and out of the Heritage Gallery during the concerts to explore the exhibit and participate in community weaving projects. In case of inclement weather, the concert will move indoors to the Singh Performance Center at the same location.
Concert Under the Elms – presented by the Rhode Island Historical Society at 6:30 p.m. at the John Brown House Museum, 52 Power St., Providence. The concert will feature Greystone Rail playing classic bluegrass and country music. Food will be available from Little B’s BBQ food truck. Admission is free for RIHS members and $10 for nonmembers. Guests are welcome to bring chairs and coolers.
Ranger Walkabout – Great Prospects in Providence, 282 North Main St., Providence. Roger Williams never had his portrait taken because his faith led him to believe that would demonstrate vanity. His mortal remains are interred beneath a 30-foot-tall statue of his imagined likeness. The walk takes place on the anniversary of the dedication of the Prospect Terrace monument, walkers will see two of his three historic resting places along the way.
Fridays through Aug. 18
The Levitt AMP Woonsocket Music Series – Runs every Friday, 6-9 p.m., at River Island Art Park, Bernon Street, Woonsocket. Each night will include a local opening act, headlining act, food trucks, an on-site bar provided by Ciro’s Tavern, cultural intermission performances organized by Geri’s Bluffing Boutique, youth activity provided by the Woonsocket Boys and Girls Club, and more. To view the schedule, visit www.neighborworksbrv.org.
Saturdays through Aug. 26
Blackstone Valley Explorer Riverboat Evening River Cruises – Hop aboard a 40-passenger boat for a peaceful 50-minute ride up the Blackstone River to take in the scenery and enjoy an evening on the water. Evening cruises run every Saturday night at 4, 5, 6, and 7 p.m. For reservations, visit www.rivertourblackstone.com/site/explorer or call 401-724-2200, ext. 217.
Saturday, July 1
Smithfield Independence Day Celebration – at Deerfield Park, 1 William J. Hawkins Trail, Smithfield, at 4 p.m. Features the music of the DMB Project Band and a fireworks extravaganza. Rain date is Sunday, July 9.
Music & Fireworks – at Glocester Memorial Park, behind the Senior Center, 1210 Putnam Pike, Glocester. Music stars at 5 p.m., fireworks begin at 9 p.m. The rain date is Friday, July 7.
Sundays, July 2- Oct. 1
Daniels Farmstead Farmers Market – runs every Sunday through Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Features local produce, dairy products, bakery items, specialty sweets, candles, soaps, quilts, special events and more. Doris’ Kitchen will be open for lunch. House tours will be available. The farm is located at 386 Mendon St., Blackstone. Visit www.danielsfarmstead.org.
Sundays through Oct. 29
Blackstone Valley Explorer Riverboat Nature and Heritage Tours– the 50-min guided journey uncovers the serenity and beauty found along the Blackstone River in Central Falls, Cumberland, and Lincoln. Learn about this interesting landscape and enjoy a chance glimpse at the river wildlife that inhabits this tight urban area, and discover why this geography attracted settlers and industries to the Blackstone Valley. Tours run every Sunday at 1, 2, 3, and 4 p.m. For reservations, visit www.rivertourblackstone.com/site/explorer or call 401-724-2200, ext. 217.
