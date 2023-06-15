Through June 25
“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” – presented by Trinity Rep in the Dowling Theater. Tickets start at $27 and are available online at trinityrep.com/sweeney or by calling the ticket office at 401-351-4242.
June 14-July 8
“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” – will be presented at Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. For ticket or subscription information and sales, visit www.theatrebythesea.com, stop by the box office during normal box office hours, or call 401-782-8587.
Thursday, June 15
Ranger Walkabout – Swords, Scythes, and Slave Cloth, 101 Greene St., North Smithfield, 6:30 p.m. Explore the connections between the mill villages of Slatersville and Forestdale and the American South during this walkabout. Presented in partnership with the North Smithfield Heritage Association.
Gallery Night Providence – Gallery Night Providence will offer six free guided tours of Providence art spaces, including a family-friendly tour in Spanish and English departing from the WaterFire Arts Center on Valley Street at 6:30 pm. One additional tour will depart from WaterFire Arts Center at 5 p.m. that evening, with four tours departing from the Graduate Hotel on Dorrance Street. Gallery Night partner galleries also welcome individual visitors that evening. The full schedule with details on how to participate can be found at www.gallerynight.org/upcoming-events.
Fridays, June 16- Aug. 18
The Levitt AMP Woonsocket Music Series – Runs every Friday, 6-9 p.m., at River Island Art Park, Bernon Street, Woonsocket. Each night will include a local opening act, headlining act, food trucks, an on-site bar provided by Ciro’s Tavern, cultural intermission performances organized by Geri’s Bluffing Boutique, youth activity provide by the Woonsocket Boys and Girls Club, and more. To view the schedule, visit www.neighborworksbrv.org.
Saturdays through Aug. 26
Blackstone Valley Explorer Riverboat Evening River Cruises – Hop aboard a 40-passenger boat for a peaceful 50-minute ride up the Blackstone River to take in the scenery and enjoy an evening on the water. Evening cruises run every Saturday night at 4, 5, 6, and 7 p.m. For reservations, visit www.rivertourblackstone.com/site/explorer or call 401-724-2200, ext. 217.
Saturday, June 17
Blackstone River Theatre Summer Solstice Festival – will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Diamond Hill Park, 4125 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. The event features four entertainment stages and a children’s activity area. Adult tickets are $20 at the gate. Seniors 65-and-over pay $15, children 6-15 pay $5 and children 5-and-under get in free. For the event schedule, visit www.riverfolk.org/brtssf. The rain date is Sunday, June 18.
Osprey Walk and Talk in Providence – at India Point Park, 10 a.m.-noon. Join Audubon naturalist Lincoln Dark and learn about ospreys along the Seekonk River. Fee: $10/member; $14/non-member. Ages: 16 and up. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
Food Trucks and Concert at Chase Farm – 667 Great Road, Lincoln, 5-8:30 p.m. Features a variety of food trucks and live music. Admission is free. Visit www.foodtrucksin.com/food-truck-events.
Read and Romp – a free family literacy event from 10 a.m. to noon at the Roger Williams Park Carousel Village, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. Hosted by Reach Out and Read Rhode Island and Neighborhood Health Plan Rhode Island, the event will offer fun, learning-focused activities based on children’s books. Held rain or shine. All activities are best suited for children 7 and under, but all ages are welcome.
Craft and Vendor Fair – at Baptist Common First Baptist Church, 75 Park St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The rain date is Saturday, June 24.
Merrymaking in New England in the Olden Time – a contra dance hosted by The Scituate Preservation Society at Historic Grange #39, 706 Hartford Pike, Scituate. A beginner tutorial (optional) will be held from 6:30 to 7 p.m., and the dance will run from 7 to 9 p.m., with a break for light snacks. Tickets are $15 per person. Proceeds will support Historic Grange #39 (c1895) interior restoration. No experience necessary. Partners are not required. All dances will be taught. Pre-registration is required, as space is limited. Email: scituatepreservationmembership@gmail.com or call 401-764-0802.
Sally’s Night – Join the Rhode Island Historical Society in collaboration with the Natural History Museum and Planetarium, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Roger Williams Park, Providence. Sally’s Night honors Sally Ride’s legacy as an astronaut, physicist, educator, and advocate for young people. The event will feature free museum admission, as well as the chance to participate in family friendly activities, including a space-themed museum quest. Visitors may also register in advance for the Astronaut Fulldome Planetarium Show at 1 and 2 p.m. Tickets are available at providenceri.gov/museum.
Yard Sale – hosted by the Glocester Heritage Society at the Historic 1743 Dr. Reuben Mason House, 1043 Putnam Pike, Glocester, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will include many items from an estate clean out, household goods and more.
Sundays through Oct. 29
Blackstone Valley Explorer Riverboat Nature and Heritage Tours– the 50-min guided journey uncovers the serenity and beauty found along the Blackstone River in Central Falls, Cumberland, and Lincoln. Learn about this interesting landscape and enjoy a chance glimpse at the river wildlife that inhabits this tight urban area, and discover why this geography attracted settlers and industries to the Blackstone Valley. Tours run every Sunday at 1, 2, 3, and 4 p.m. For reservations, visit www.rivertourblackstone.com/site/explorer or call 401-724-2200, ext. 217.
