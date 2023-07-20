Through-Aug. 5
“The Bodyguard” – will be presented at Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield, July 12-Aug. 5. For ticket or subscription information and sales, visit www.theatrebythesea.com, stop by the box office during normal box office hours, or call 401-782-8587.
Thursday, July 20
Ranger Walkabout – Water is Power at Valley Falls, 45 Broad St., Cumberland. Take a walk in Valley Falls Heritage Park with a ranger and learn about the history of waterpower. See a dam and what remains of a hydropower operation. Visit https://blackstoneheritagecorridor.org/ranger-walkabout-series-2023/.
Free Summer Concert – at Whitin Mill, 50 Douglas Road, Whitinsville, Mass., featuring Chuck & Mud and the Hole in the Dam Band, 6-8 p.m. Concert-goers are invited to wander in and out of the Heritage Gallery during the concert to explore the exhibit and participate in community weaving projects. In case of inclement weather, the concert will move indoors to the Singh Performance Center at the same location.
North Attleborough Cultural Council Summer Concert Series – at the Veterans Park Gazebo, 43 South Washington St., North Attleboro, 6:30 p.m. This week’s performer is School of Rock.
Bingo – held every Thursday at the Meadows, 2 Village Way, North Smithfield, at 6 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m.
North Smithfield Parks and Recreation Summer Concert Series – presents All About Amy, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the North Smithfield Town Hall Gazebo, 83 Green St. Visit North Smithfield Parks & Recreation Department on Facebook for updates.
The Daggett Farm Concert Series – at Slater Park, Newport Avenue, Pawtucket, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This week’s performer is Nick Casey.
Concert Under the Elms – presented by the Rhode Island Historical Society at 6:30 p.m. at the John Brown House Museum, 52 Power St., Providence. The concert will feature The Good Living Band. Food will be available from the Gnarly Vines food truck. Admission is free for RIHS members and $10 for nonmembers. Guests are welcome to bring chairs and coolers.
Sports Card Show – at the Elks Hall, 380 Social St., Woonsocket, from 5 to 9 p.m. Vintage and modern sports cards as well as other sports collectibles will be available for sale. For more information, contact Bill Bryda at 401-765-0934.
Friday, July 21
Gerry Garcia Tribute: The Garcia Project – at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, 8 p.m. Tickets are $26, $31, $36. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre box office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
The Levitt AMP Woonsocket Music Series – Runs every Friday, 6-9 p.m., at River Island Art Park, Bernon Street, Woonsocket. Each night will include a local opening act, headlining act, food trucks, an on-site bar provided by Ciro’s Tavern, cultural intermission performances organized by Geri’s Bluffing Boutique, youth activity provided by the Woonsocket Boys and Girls Club. www.neighborworksbrv.org. This week’s performer is the Young Dubliners.
Saturday, July 22
Food Trucks and Concert – at Chase Farm, 667 Great Road, Lincoln, 5-8:30 p.m. Features a variety of food trucks and live music with The Concept Band. Admission is free. Visit www.foodtrucksin.com/food-truck-events.
Glen Burtnik’s Summer of Love Concert – at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, 8 p.m. Tickets are $31, $36, $46, $56. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre box office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Riverwalk Times Concert Series – 6 p.m. at the Jesse M. Smith Memorial Library, 100 Tinkham Lane, Burrillville. Bring blankets and chairs. Featuring Jesse Liam.
Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23
Annual Diecast Jam Event – hosted by the Lincoln Johhny Lightning Race Club at MacColl YMCA, 32 Breakneck Hill Road, Lincoln. Free admission. Features vendor tables, raffle and more. For more information, call Jeremy Morin at 401-248-1625 or visit www.ljlrc.com.
Sunday, July 23
Riverfront Concert Series – at the Veteran’s Memorial Amphitheater, corner of Exchange Street and Roosevelt Avenue, adjacent to Pawtucket City Hall, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Parking is available at the City Hall parking lot. This week’s band is Cee Cee & The Riders.
Tuesday, July 25
National Merry-Go Round Day At the Slater Memorial Park Looff Carousel, 825 Armistice Blvd. The carousel will be providing free rides to all visitors throughout the day from 11 a.m. To 8 p.m. Bill Harley will be performing as part of the weekly scheduled Slater Park children’s performance series from 6 to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 26
Scituate Summer Concert Series - Jay (Says You!) will perform from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the North Scituate Gazebo, 606 West Greenville Road.
Saturdays through Aug. 26
Blackstone Valley Explorer Riverboat Evening River Cruises – Hop aboard a 40-passenger boat for a peaceful 50-minute ride up the Blackstone River to take in the scenery and enjoy an evening on the water. Every Saturday at 4, 5, 6, and 7 p.m. For reservations, visit www.rivertourblackstone.com/site/explorer or call 401-724-2200, ext. 217.
