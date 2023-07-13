Through Aug. 5
“The Bodyguard” – will be presented at Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield, July 12-Aug. 5. For ticket or subscription information and sales, visit www.theatrebythesea.com, stop by the box office during normal box office hours, or call 401-782-8587.
Thursday, July 13
Ranger Walkabout – La Survivance: Museum of Work and Culture, 42 South Main St., Woonsocket. Learn about local immigration and see the new exhibit “Flowing Through Time: Nature, Industry and Communities of the Blackstone River.” This tour will focus on the theme of “la survivance,” a French-Canadian concept of cultural preservation and the survival of language. Presented in partnership with the Museum of Work and Culture. Visit https://blackstoneheritagecorridor.org/ranger-walkabout-series-2023/.
Free Summer Concert – at Whitin Mill, 50 Douglas Road, Whitinsville, Mass., featuring Catnip Junkies, 6-8 p.m. Concert-goers are invited to wander in and out of the Heritage Gallery during the concert to explore the exhibit and participate in community weaving projects. In case of inclement weather, the concert will move indoors to the Singh Performance Center at the same location.
North Attleborough Cultural Council Summer Concert Series – at the Veterans Park Gazebo, 43 South Washington St., North Attleboro, 6:30 p.m. This week’s performer is Green Eyed Soul.
Bingo – held every Thursday at the Meadows, 2 Village Way, North Smithfield, at 6 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m.
The Daggett Farm Concert Series – at Slater Park, Newport Avenue, Pawtucket, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This week’s band is Keturah’s Dream.
Concert Under the Elms – presented by the Rhode Island Historical Society at 6:30 p.m. at the John Brown House Museum, 52 Power St., Providence. The concert will feature The Bay Swing Band. Food will be available from the Incred-A-Bowl food truck. Admission is free for RIHS members and $10 for nonmembers. Guests are welcome to bring chairs and coolers.
Summer Concert in the Courtyard – at The Villa at Saint Antoine, 400 Mendon Road, North Smithfield, at 6 p.m. The featured band is Retrospect. Parking is available on the front lawn of The Villa and guests are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs. Complimentary refreshments will be offered and seasonal raffles will be available. Visit www.stantoine.net.
Friday, July 14
Neil Diamond Legacy: The Sweet Caroline Tour – starring Jay White at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, 8 p.m. Tickets are $35, $40 and $45 and are available at the Stadium Theatre box office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
The Levitt AMP Woonsocket Music Series – Runs every Friday, 6-9 p.m., at River Island Art Park, Bernon Street, Woonsocket. Each night will include a local opening act, headlining act, food trucks, an on-site bar provided by Ciro’s Tavern, cultural intermission performances organized by Geri’s Bluffing Boutique, youth activity provided by the Woonsocket Boys and Girls Club, and more. To view the schedule, visit www.neighborworksbrv.org. This week’s performer is Angie K.
Summer Pops 2023 – The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra presents “The Movie Maestro: A Tribute to John Williams,” with Troy Quinn, conductor, at the North Beach Clubhouse at Narragansett Beach, 79 Boston Neck Road, 8 p.m. The rain date is Saturday, July 15.
Saturdays though Sept. 30
Towpath Walks – hosted by the Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park. Meet at the Kelly House, 1075 Lower River Road, Lincoln, at 1 p.m. Join a ranger for a guided walk along the towpath. In case of inclement weather, Towpath Talks will be held in the Kelly House Barn.
Saturday, July 15
Rolling Stones Tribute: Satisfaction – at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, 8 p.m. Tickets are $26, $31, $36, $41. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre box office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Canoe Tour – Guided tour along the Blackstone River. Tours leave from the Blackstone River Watershed Council headquarters,100 New River Road, Lincoln, at 9:30 a.m. All ages are welcome and life jackets, canoes, paddles and instructions are included. There is a three-person maximum per canoe. Cost is $30 per person. Pre-registration is required by calling Bob Charpentier at 401-688-4416, Keith Hainley at 401-996-1542 or John Marsland at 401-644-3215. Visit Blackstoneriver.org or on Facebook at Blackstone River Watershed Council.
Riverwalk Times Concert Series – at the Jesse M. Smith Memorial Library, 100 Tinkham Lane, Burrillville. Bring blankets and chairs. Featuring All About Amy.
Saturdays through Aug. 26
Blackstone Valley Explorer Riverboat Evening River Cruises – Hop aboard a 40-passenger boat for a peaceful 50-minute ride up the Blackstone River to take in the scenery and enjoy an evening on the water. Evening cruises run every Saturday night at 4, 5, 6, and 7 p.m. For reservations, visit www.rivertourblackstone.com/site/explorer or call 401-724-2200, ext. 217.
Sunday, July 16
Scituate Summer Concert Series – Christmas in the Village event, at the North Scituate Gazebo, 606 West Greenville Road, 4-6 p.m. Entertainment by New Providence performing a tribute to USO shows to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietmam War. Event will be hosted by Mike Montecalvo of WPRI. Admission is free. Rain date is July 23.
Riverfront Concert Series – at the Veteran’s Memorial Amphitheater, located on the corner of Exchange Street and Roosevelt Avenue, adjacent to City Hall, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Parking is available at the City Hall parking lot. This week’s band is the Vinyl Frontier Band.
Great Road Historic Campus Tours – Guided tours at four 19th century properties. Included are Hearthside House Museum, the Hannaway Blacksmith Shop, the Moffett Mill and the Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse. The tours may be taken in any order, but there are specific starting times at each site. Admittance times for the tours are staggered, therefore advance registration is recommended, although walk-ins are accepted. The tour times for each site are listed on the registration form which is available through www.hearthsidehouse.org. The $12 general admission includes the tour and exhibit at Hearthside, plus the other three sites. Visit www.hearthsidehouse.org for more information.
Sundays through Oct. 1
Daniels Farmstead Farmers Market – runs every Sunday through Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Features local produce, dairy products, bakery items, specialty sweets, candles, soaps, quilts, special events and more. Doris’ Kitchen will be open for lunch. House tours will be available. The farm is located at 386 Mendon St., Blackstone. Visit www.danielsfarmstead.org.
Sundays through Oct. 29
Blackstone Valley Explorer Riverboat Nature and Heritage Tours– the 50-min guided journey uncovers the serenity and beauty found along the Blackstone River in Central Falls, Cumberland, and Lincoln. Learn about this interesting landscape and enjoy a chance glimpse at the river wildlife that inhabits this tight urban area. Tours run every Sunday at 1, 2, 3, and 4 p.m. For reservations, visit www.rivertourblackstone.com/site/explorer or call 401-724-2200, ext. 217.
