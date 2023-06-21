Through June 25
“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” – presented by Trinity Rep in the Dowling Theater. Tickets start at $27 and are available online at trinityrep.com/sweeney or by calling the ticket office at 401-351-4242.
Through July 8
“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” – will be presented at Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. For ticket or subscription information and sales, visit www.theatrebythesea.com, stop by the box office during normal box office hours, or call 401-782-8587.
Thursday, June 22
Food Truck Concert Night – at Diamond Hill Park, 4097 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland, 5-8 p.m. Features a variety of food trucks, beer & wine, live music. Admission is free. Visit www.foodtrucksin.com/food-truck-events.
Divas of Drag – starring Haley Star and Ladiva Jonz at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, at 7:30 p.m. A Marquee Room event, seating is limited. Adult content, 18+ event. Tickets are $26. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Bingo – held every Thursday at the Meadows, 2 Village Way, North Smithfield, at 6 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m.
Ranger Walkabout – The Wonders of Whitinsville, 50 Douglas Road, Whitinsville, Mass. Explore this small community in Northbridge, Mass., and learn how it grew into one of the world’s largest textile machine manufacturers. 6:30 p.m. Visit https://tinyurl.com/46rn3hyj.
Friday-Sunday, June 23-25
Newport Flower Show – A colorful voyage through the floral world, all within the rooms, terrace and lawn of Marble House. Daytime tickets for The Newport Flower Show will be for a specific date and time slot, either 9 a.m. to noon or noon to 3 p.m. VIP early admission at 8 a.m. is also available. Parking is free in the Preservation Society lot across Bellevue Avenue from Marble House. For tickets, visit www.newportmansions.org/events/the-newport-flower-show.
Fridays through Aug. 18
The Levitt AMP Woonsocket Music Series – Runs every Friday, 6-9 p.m., at River Island Art Park, Bernon Street, Woonsocket. Each night will include a local opening act, headlining act, food trucks, an on-site bar provided by Ciro’s Tavern, cultural intermission performances organized by Geri’s Bluffing Boutique, youth activity provided by the Woonsocket Boys and Girls Club, and more. To view the schedule, visit www.neighborworksbrv.org.
Saturdays through Aug. 26
Blackstone Valley Explorer Riverboat Evening River Cruises – Hop aboard a 40-passenger boat for a peaceful 50-minute ride up the Blackstone River to take in the scenery and enjoy an evening on the water. Evening cruises run every Saturday night at 4, 5, 6, and 7 p.m. For reservations, visit www.rivertourblackstone.com/site/explorer or call 401-724-2200, ext. 217.
Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25
Gardening with the Masters Tour – Public gardens will be open at Mount Hope Farm, Norman Bird Sanctuary, Roger Williams Park Botanical Center, Kettle Pond Visitor Center, Charlestown Schoolhouse (Cross Mills Public Library) and the University of Rhode Island campus, and 11 private gardens throughout Rhode Island, including Summersweet Farm and Borders Food Bank Farm in Foster and Frost Hollow Farm in Glocester. These gardens are open to ticket holders from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are available at uri.edu/mastergardener/tour for $30.
Saturday, June 24
La Saint-Jean-Baptiste – Celebrate Quebec’s national holiday at the Museum of Work & Culture, 42 South Main St., Woonsocket, with the release of a new French language audio-tour and free open house. Guests will have a chance to explore the museum in the French language, the language the French-Canadian immigrants brought with them when they settled in Woonsocket in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Museum visitors will be able to access this new free audio tour offering by using their smartphone. Free admission will be offered throughout the day with the support of the Quebec Delegation in Boston.
Woonasquatucket River Paddle – A paddle through downtown Providence with the Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council, at 12:30 p.m. The paddle starts and ends at the landing on South Water Street, where you’ll paddle up through Waterplace Park to near Atwells Avenue and then return to the starting point. The WRWC has canoes and kayaks available but participants can also bring their own. Life jackets and paddles will be provided with WRWC boats but must be brought by the paddler if they use their own boat. For participants who are using a WRWC kayak, the cost is $35/person, $50 total for a canoe, and for participants bringing their own boat, the price is $25/person. Visit wrwc.org/events to register. Advance sign-up is required.
Sunday, June 25
Great Road Campus Tours – The historic sites at Lincoln’s Great Road Historic Campus, 677 Great Road, Lincoln will host guided tours at all four 19th century properties: Hearthside House, the Moffett Mill, the Hannaway Blacksmith Shop and the Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse. The $12 general admission includes the tour and exhibit at Hearthside, plus the schoolhouse exhibit and tours at the other three sites; $6 for youth under age 12. Visit https://greatroadheritagecampus.org or call 401-726-0597.
Choro das 3 – performs at Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, from 4 to 5 p.m. Admission is $15. The concert kicks off the “Take It Outside Concert Series” which will be held in back of Blackstone River Theatre; chairs will be provided. For reservations, call Blackstone River Theatre at 401-725-9272. Tickets will also be available at the gate.
Aubrey Atwater and Elwood Donnelly – present a concert on June 25 at Fort Hill Farms, 260 Quaddick Road, Thompson, Conn. he event will benefit the Thompson Congregational Church, which is working to repair and restore its historic building which suffered a seriously damaging fire in 2016. The performance begins at 3 p.m. under a large tent. The duo will offer two sets. Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for children. They may be pre-ordered by calling Fort Hill Farms at 860-234-1153. Seating will be provided, but patrons may bring their own portable chairs.
The 22nd Annual Rhode Island Honors Recital – sponsored by the R.I. Music Education Association will be held at 3 p.m., at the First Baptist Church in America, 75 North Main St., Providence. Student musicians who will perform participated in the RIMEA Solo & Ensemble Festival in May 2023. Free and open to the public. Donations are accepted.
Sundays through Oct. 29
Blackstone Valley Explorer Riverboat Nature and Heritage Tours– the 50-min guided journey uncovers the serenity and beauty found along the Blackstone River in Central Falls, Cumberland, and Lincoln. Learn about this interesting landscape and enjoy a chance glimpse at the river wildlife that inhabits this tight urban area, and discover why this geography attracted settlers and industries to the Blackstone Valley. Tours run every Sunday at 1, 2, 3, and 4 p.m. For reservations, visit www.rivertourblackstone.com/site/explorer or call 401-724-2200, ext. 217.
