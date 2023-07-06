Friday, July 7
Dirty Deeds: The AC/DC Experience – at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, 8 p.m. Tickets are $30, $35, $40. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre box office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Fireflies! – Learn about fireflies and make a craft at the Audubon Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson, Smithfield, 7-9 p.m. Open to ages 6 and older. The fee is $10/member adult, $5/member child; $14/non-member adult, $7/non-member child. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
The Levitt AMP Woonsocket Music Series – Runs every Friday, 6-9 p.m., at River Island Art Park, Bernon Street, Woonsocket. Each night will include a local opening act, headlining act, food trucks, an on-site bar provided by Ciro’s Tavern, cultural intermission performances organized by Geri’s Bluffing Boutique, youth activity provided by the Woonsocket Boys and Girls Club, and more. To view the schedule, visit www.neighborworksbrv.org. This week’s band is Kyshona.
Saturday, July 8
Back to the Eighties Show with Jessie’s Girl – at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, 8 p.m. Tickets are $26, $31, $36. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre box office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” – will be presented at Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. For ticket or subscription information and sales, visit www.theatrebythesea.com, stop by the box office during normal box office hours, or call 401-782-8587.
Saturday-Sunday, July 8-9
Newport’s Secret Garden Tour – Take a self-guided walking tour through Newport’s historic Point section, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are available at www.secretgardentours.org for a discounted rate of $25. If tickets are still available, they may also be purchased at Storer Park, 32 Washington St., Newport, on the day of the tour for $30.
Saturdays through Aug. 26
Blackstone Valley Explorer Riverboat Evening River Cruises – Hop aboard a 40-passenger boat for a peaceful 50-minute ride up the Blackstone River to take in the scenery and enjoy an evening on the water. Evening cruises run every Saturday night at 4, 5, 6, and 7 p.m. For reservations, visit www.rivertourblackstone.com/site/explorer or call 401-724-2200, ext. 217.
Sundays through Oct. 1
Daniels Farmstead Farmers Market – runs every Sunday through Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Features local produce, dairy products, bakery items, specialty sweets, candles, soaps, quilts, special events and more. Doris’ Kitchen will be open for lunch. House tours will be available. The farm is located at 386 Mendon St., Blackstone. Visit www.danielsfarmstead.org.
Sundays through Oct. 29
Blackstone Valley Explorer Riverboat Nature and Heritage Tours– the 50-min guided journey uncovers the serenity and beauty found along the Blackstone River in Central Falls, Cumberland, and Lincoln. Learn about this interesting landscape and enjoy a chance glimpse at the river wildlife that inhabits this tight urban area, and discover why this geography attracted settlers and industries to the Blackstone Valley. Tours run every Sunday at 1, 2, 3, and 4 p.m. For reservations, visit www.rivertourblackstone.com/site/explorer or call 401-724-2200, ext. 217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.