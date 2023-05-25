Silent Auction for the Arts – presented by the Stadium Theatre, Woonsocket. Online bidding opens today at 9 a.m. and will close on Saturday, June 17 at 5 p.m. The silent online auction features exclusive items, including trips, concert tickets, autographed memorabilia, artwork, and gift certificates. Proceeds will benefit the Stadium Theatre. To view items and bid, visit https://tinyurl.com/bdduhx6u.
Friday-Sunday, June 2-4
“The Sound of Music” – presented by the Rhode Island Stage Ensemble at the RISE Playhouse, 142 Clinton St., Woonsocket. Admission is $25/general; $21/seniors, students, military. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday shows, 2 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door or visit www.ristage.org.
“My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra” – will be presented at Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield, through June 11. Visit www.theatrebythesea.com, stop by the box office during normal box office hours, or call 401-782-8587.
Friday, June 2
Summer Sillies presents “Raw Truth” by Dan Martin – a live recording event at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, in the Marquee Room at 7 and 9 p.m. A night of comedy with local comedians. An 18+ event. Seating is limited. Tickets are $26. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Saturday, June 3
Grandma’s Attic yard sale – at Kennedy Manor, 547 Clinton St., Woonsocket, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature household items, jewelry, and more. Micky G’s food truck will be available from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Indoor Yard Sale – at Our Saviour Parish, 500 Smithfield Road, Woonsocket, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. The sale will include a large assortment of items. A bake sale will be held by Girl Scout Troop 120, Bellingham, Mass. For more information, call Patricia at 401-766-5998.
Audubon Spring Craft Fair – at the Audubon Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road, Smithfield, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Local vendors selling a variety of nature and wildlife related wares. Admission is free. Visit www.asri.org.
Saturday-Sunday, June 3-4
Grace Note Farm Chamber Music FestivaL – Featured musicians include David Bernat, violin/viola; Kelly Talim, violin; Chase Park, cello; En-Chi Cheng, viola; Jiarong Li, piano; Nina Bernat, bass; Noah Koh, cello; Andy Lin, erhu; Nathan Meltzer, violin; Elias Dagher, piano; and Christine Wu, violin/viola. Concerts are held at the farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road, Pascoag. For schedule and tickets, visit www.gracenotefarmmusicfestival.com.
Sunday, June 4
Chamber Orchestra of Barrington at St. John’s – Final concert of the season at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 191 County Road, Barrington, at 3 p.m. The concert is free, donations are welcome.
