Friday-Sunday, May 26-28
“My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra” – will be presented at Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield, through June 11. Visit www.theatrebythesea.com, stop by the box office during normal box office hours, or call 401-782-8587.
Saturday, May 27
Bird Banding at Caratunk – at Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk, Mass., from 9 to 11:15 a.m. Experience bird banding, where experts capture, band, measure, and release songbirds in order to record their movements. Birds will be gently removed from tall “mist nets” set in the shrubby habitats on the grounds of the Nature Center and Aquarium. Fee: $10/member adult, $5/member child; $14/non-member adult, $7/non-member child. Ages: 6 and up. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
Blackstone Valley Explorer Riverboat Evening River Cruises – Hop aboard our 40-passenger boat for a peaceful 50-minute ride up the Blackstone River to take in the scenery and enjoy a nice evening on the water. Evening Cruises run every Saturday night at 4, 5, 6, and 7 p.m. For reservations, visit www.rivertourblackstone.com/site/explorer or call 401-724-2200, ext. 217.
Sunday, May 28
Town of Blackstone’s Memorial Day Celebration – the event will kick off with the Memorial Day Parade, which will step off from the Town Common at 1 p.m. The parade will proceed down Main Street on to St. Paul Street and conclude with a ceremony in front of Blackstone’s Municipal Center. The event will be followed by entertainment and ending with fireworks.
Blackstone Valley Explorer Riverboat Nature and Heritage Tours– the 50-min guided journey uncovers the serenity and beauty found along the Blackstone River in Central Falls, Cumberland, and Lincoln. Learn about this interesting landscape and enjoy a chance glimpse at the river wildlife that inhabits this tight urban area…and discover why this geography attracted settlers and industries to the Blackstone Valley. Tours run every Sunday at 1, 2, 3, and 4 p.m. For reservations, visit www.rivertourblackstone.com/site/explorer or call 401-724-2200, ext. 217.
Monday, May 29
Town of Lincoln Memorial Day Parade and Celebration – the parade steps off at 11 a.m. at the Keefe Funeral Home parking lot, turning onto Smithfield Avenue from Higginson Avenue. The parade will travel north on Smithfield Avenue before turning east on Walker Street, rotating north onto Chapel Street and continuing onto Great Road ending at Chase Farm Park where there will be a post-parade celebration from noon to 3 p.m. The event features a concert, food trucks, and fun for the whole family. For more information, visit hearthsidehouse.org.
North Providence Memorial Day Parade and Celebration – Parade begins at 1 p.m. at North Providence High School, marching eastward on Mineral Spring Avenue, turning onto Douglas Avenue and ending at Gov. Notte Park, where a celebration will be held. The event will feature food, beverages and more.
Audubon Memorial Day Nature Activities – at Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium, 1401 Hope St., Bristol, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring the kids for up-close animal encounters, a wetland exploration, crafts and more. No registration required. Free with admission.
The LeClair Kozlik Logan Bassett VFW Post 6342 Memorial Day Parade – steps off from Brigidos Market, 900 Victory Hwy, North Smithfield, at 10:30 a.m. and marches down Main Street. A memorial ceremony will be held in front of the old Town Hall at 11 a.m. After the ceremony, the parade will continue down School Street and end at the Pavillion behind Lindy's in North Smithfield. Following the end of the parade, there will be a free coalition.
Smithfield Veterans' Memorial Day Observance – Deerfield Park, Lisa Ann Circle, Greenville, from 11 a.m. to noon. Honoring the men and women who have sacrificed their lives.
Scituate Post 19 Memorial Day Parade – begins at 10:30 a.m., at Institute Lane at Danielson Pike. All veterans and active duty military personnel are invited to join the parade to honor those who gave their lives. A ceremony will follow at the Scituate Congregational Church.
Music on the Hill – Lawn Concert with the Narragansett Brass Quintet, at Clouds Hill Victorian House Museum, 4157 Post Road, Warwick, 3 p.m. A one-hour concert of brass music from four centuries. Sensory-friendly, perfect for all ages and experiences. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating on the lawn. Rain or shine, in case of inclement weather, the concert will move under cover at Clouds Hill. Tickets are $25 in advance or at the door (cash and check only), and free for students with I.D. For information and tickets, visit www.musiconthehillri.org.
