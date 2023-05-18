Thursday-Friday, May 18-19
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” – performed at the Stadium Theatre on Thursday and Friday, at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $36. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Friday-Sunday, May 19-21
“Urinetown, the Musical” – presented by Swamp Meadow Community Theatre at the Assembly Theatre, 26 East Ave., Burrillville. Show times are Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., and Sunday, 2 p.m. For tickets, visit www.swampmeadow.org.
Friday, May 19
Pawtucket Farmers Market – open every Friday through Oct. 27, at The Guild, 461 Main St., Pawtucket, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Beer Garden. The market features produce, bakery items, pizza and more. Visit www.pawtucketfarmersmarket.com.
Saturday, May 20
Kate Prascher at Stone Soup Coffeehouse – the show starts at 7 p.m., at the Music Mansion, 88 Meeting St., Providence. Tickets are $20, and are available at the door or reserved at http://stonesoupcoffeehouse.org/.
The Righteous Brothers – Bill Medley and Bucky Heard will perform at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, at 8 p.m. Admission is $36, $46, $56, $66. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Seekonk Knights of Columbus Charity Yard Sale – at the Seekonk Knights of Columbus Hall, 532 Arcade Ave., Seekonk, Mass., from 8 a.m. to noon. Rain date is Sunday, May 21.
Sunday, May 21
Turtle Time with Audubon – Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk, Mass., 1-3 p.m. Meet and greet Audubon turtles Otto and Speedy, who call Caratunk home. Then enjoy a 15-minute walk to spot wild turtles in the pond. Dress for the weather. Fee: $5/member child; $7/non-member child. Ages: 5 and up. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
Rhode Island Women’s Expo – at the Crowne Plaza, 801 Greenwich Ave., Warwick, at 11 a.m. More than 80 exhibitors and presentations, fashion show, prize giveaways, product sampling and more. Receive a $5 Dunkin’ Gift Gard with $7 admission ticket. Once tickets are sold out, they may be purchased at the door for $12. Visit https://riwomensexpo.com.
Rhode Island Civic Chorale & Orchestra – New Voices concerts with uplifting music by a diverse selection of living composers. The concert will be held at the Church of St. Sebastian, 67 Cole Ave., Providence. Tickets are available at ricco.org.
Fish Migration Community Parade – at the Old Slater Mill, 67 Roosevelt Ave., Pawtucket, from 1 to 4 p.m. Join the Narragansett Indian Tribe, Hassanamisco Band of Nipmuc and other tribes to learn about the migratory fish’s history in tribal culture and why getting fish around the dams in Pawtucket and Central Falls is beneficial for the community. In the event of rain, the event will be held inside at the Visitor Center, 175 Main St.
The Blackstone Valley Community Chorus – will present its concert, For the Beauty of the Earth, at Valley Chapel, 14 Hunter Road, Uxbridge, Mass., at 3 p.m. Admission is free, though donations are accepted. The concert will feature music that celebrates nature. Visit the BVCC on Facebook or at www.bvcchorus.com for more information.
Rhode Island Wind Ensemble – performing at St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center, 84 Cumberland St., Woonsocket, 3-5 p.m. Tickets are available at Bileau’s Flowers, 665 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket; Creative Impressions, 188 Railroad St., Manville; The Honey Shop, 1300 Park Ave, Woonsocket; Timeless Antiques, 91 Main St., Woonsocket; Vose True Value Hardware, 849 Cumberland St., Woonsocket; and online at https://tinyurl.com/yc3za52z.
The Carillon Women’s Chorus – will present the program “America, the Beautiful” on Sunday, May 21, 3 p.m., at the Greenwood Community Church, Main Avenue, Warwick. Admission is free.
The Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra’s Season Finale Concert – presented at 3 p.m., in the auditorium of the new East Providence High School, 2000 Pawtucket Ave., East Providence. Admission is “pay what you wish.” Visit www.nabsco.org or call 401-274-4578.
