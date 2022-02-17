CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will present an evening with Windborne on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 8 p.m. Admission is $20 in advance, and $24 on the day of the show. For reservations, call Blackstone River Theatre at 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org for more information.
With a 20-year background studying polyphonic music around the world, Windborne’s members Lauren Breunig, Jeremy Carter-Gordon, Lynn Rowan, and Will Rowan share a vibrant energy onstage with a blending of voices that can only come from decades of friendship alongside dedicated practice, according to event organizers.
The singers educate as they entertain, sharing stories about their songs and explaining the context and characteristics of the styles in which they sing. They are adherents to folk music’s longtime alliance with social activism, labor and civil rights, and other movements that champion the oppressed, the poor, and the disenfranchised. Their 2017 project, “Song on the Times,” is a collection of songs of social struggle from the past 400 years, sung for the struggles of today.
Says Brian O’Donovan, from WGBH’s “A Celtic Sojourn,” “The best musical discovery of the year ... Stunningly powerful vocal harmony ... Windborne sets a new bar for folk harmony singing today.”
Masks are required for all patrons and staff at Blackstone River Theatre. Patrons will also be asked to show their vaccination card or a photo of their vaccination card before entering. If a patron is not able to show proof of vaccination they will not be allowed to attend the performance.
