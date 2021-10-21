PROVIDENCE – This fall and winter, the Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council invites the public to join the Woonasquatucket River Greenway Walking Club. This walking group is part of the “Explore the Woonasquatucket” recreational series which offers guided tours of beautiful and historic sites throughout the Woonasquatucket River watershed, with paddle trips, hikes, and bike rides.
This opportunity is free and takes place on select Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. from October through January. Walkers meet at Riverside Park in Providence and walk for about an hour at a pace that works for everyone. Pre-registration is recommended but not required. All ages, sizes and backgrounds are encouraged. The walk will be canceled in the case of severe weather.
Here are the dates: Oct. 28; Nov. 4 and 18; Dec. 9 and 30; Jan. 12 and 27. Visit wrwc.org/events to register and to see the full “Explore the Woonasquatucket” recreational series schedule.
