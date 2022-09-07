PAWTUCKET – Blackstone River Revival ZAP 50 Celebration with River Bend East songwriters will be held outside at Slater Mill, 67 Roosevelt Ave., on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Now in its fourth year, River Bend East continues to highlight the regional songwriting talent found in Southern New England. At this year’s event they will feature folk acts Ian O’Neil from Deer Tick, J. Michael Graham, and Partington & Sweeney. River Bend East will hold its event on the same day as the ZAP50 Revival Celebration, which commemorates the clean-up of the Blackstone River and the local environmental movement that has persisted to this day. River Bend East Founder and Music Director, J. Michael Graham states, “we stand on the shoulders of the environmental activists who have come before. This year, River Bend East will commemorate Pete Seeger who performed at the original ZAP cleanup 50 years ago.”
The musical program will also include music sponsored by the Blackstone River Tourism Council including Eastern Medicine Singers, Mark Cutler & the Men of Great Courage, and Steve Smith & The Nakeds.
In between performances, there will be recognitions of the numerous environmental stewards that have worked to have a positive impact on the health of the Blackstone River and its watershed. This includes those who took part in the ZAP 50 event which was held on Aug. 27.
In addition to the full-day music event on Sept 10th, River Bend East will also host a songwriting workshop with Mark Cutler of The Same Thing Project, on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on site at Slater Mill National Historic Site.
