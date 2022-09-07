PAWTUCKET – Blackstone River Revival ZAP 50 Celebration with River Bend East songwriters will be held outside at Slater Mill, 67 Roosevelt Ave., on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.

Now in its fourth year, River Bend East continues to highlight the regional songwriting talent found in Southern New England. At this year’s event they will feature folk acts Ian O’Neil from Deer Tick, J. Michael Graham, and Partington & Sweeney. River Bend East will hold its event on the same day as the ZAP50 Revival Celebration, which commemorates the clean-up of the Blackstone River and the local environmental movement that has persisted to this day. River Bend East Founder and Music Director, J. Michael Graham states, “we stand on the shoulders of the environmental activists who have come before. This year, River Bend East will commemorate Pete Seeger who performed at the original ZAP cleanup 50 years ago.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.