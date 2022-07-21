PAWTUCKET – Join and be counted with your friends on Tuesday, July 26, from 4 to 5 p.m., at the Museum of Work and Culture, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, to view an original 1972 Zap movie showing the first ever river clean up.
Seats are limited for the free event. RSVP to MOWC@RIHS.org by Monday, July 25.
On tap will be Susan McKee, spokesperson for Rhode Island’s Keep Rhody Litter Free initiative, as well as other guest speakers who were at the first event 50 years ago.
This is a chance to see how far the Blackstone Valley has come in helping to improve the quality of the Blackstone River, through testimonies, a glimpse into the past and looking ahead to another ZAP event which will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27 throughout the Blackstone Valley.
Learn more about how individuals and families can get involved this year to continue the goal of making the Blackstone River a showpiece for the area.
The event is sponsored by ZAP 50, Downtown Woonsocket Collaborative, the Museum of Work and Culture and Keep Rhody Litter Free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.