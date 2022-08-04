LINCOLN – A presentation on ZAP50 history will be held on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 2 p.m., at North Gate Toll House, 1873 Old Louisquisset Pike

Fifty years ago, 10,000 people came out and spent a day cleaning the Blackstone Valley. On Aug. 27, 2022, it is hoped at least that many will outperform that historic venture, as ZAP50 includes cleanups, green-ups, and improvement projects across the whole Blackstone Valley.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.