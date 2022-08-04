LINCOLN – A presentation on ZAP50 history will be held on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 2 p.m., at North Gate Toll House, 1873 Old Louisquisset Pike
Fifty years ago, 10,000 people came out and spent a day cleaning the Blackstone Valley. On Aug. 27, 2022, it is hoped at least that many will outperform that historic venture, as ZAP50 includes cleanups, green-ups, and improvement projects across the whole Blackstone Valley.
Raymond Kelley, whose grandfather was a leader in the original Zap the Blackstone effort, will go back in time to show how this day was organized, and took place. Using images, a video, and memories from ZAPsters recounting their experiences, he will show how many helped save what was considered the most polluted river in the country. If there are others willing to relive that day, Kelley would like to hear from them.
Also, there will be a signup sheet, for anyone desiring to be a part of this event.
