Whether you like your Independence Day festivities to include flash and boisterous noise or a more relaxed day at a local farm, the upcoming holiday weekend has something to offer for all tastes throughout the northern Rhode Island area. Check out our local listings here, with some traditions dating back almost a hundred years and some brand new, and have a happy and safe Fourth of July!

Pawtucket: McCoy’s Final Inning celebration and fireworks display will be held on Monday, July 3, beginning at 3 p.m., at McCoy Stadium, 1 Columbus Ave. The event includes music, food trucks, bounce house, games, face painting and crafts. Entertainment will be provided by Wattz Beatz, DJ Lefty 401, How’s About Charlie, and Funky Autocrats. Fireworks will begin at 9:20 p.m. Three thousand fans will be allowed on the field for the fireworks display. Wristbands will be given out on the day of the event on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to one per person. Wristbands will be given out beginning at 4 p.m. at a table near the entrance of the field. No large bags, coolers or pets will be allowed. Attendees will need to provide their own blankets or lawn chairs for field seating.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.