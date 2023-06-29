Whether you like your Independence Day festivities to include flash and boisterous noise or a more relaxed day at a local farm, the upcoming holiday weekend has something to offer for all tastes throughout the northern Rhode Island area. Check out our local listings here, with some traditions dating back almost a hundred years and some brand new, and have a happy and safe Fourth of July!
• Pawtucket: McCoy’s Final Inning celebration and fireworks display will be held on Monday, July 3, beginning at 3 p.m., at McCoy Stadium, 1 Columbus Ave. The event includes music, food trucks, bounce house, games, face painting and crafts. Entertainment will be provided by Wattz Beatz, DJ Lefty 401, How’s About Charlie, and Funky Autocrats. Fireworks will begin at 9:20 p.m. Three thousand fans will be allowed on the field for the fireworks display. Wristbands will be given out on the day of the event on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to one per person. Wristbands will be given out beginning at 4 p.m. at a table near the entrance of the field. No large bags, coolers or pets will be allowed. Attendees will need to provide their own blankets or lawn chairs for field seating.
• Cumberland: Cumberland’s annual fireworks display will return to Tucker Field, on Mendon Road, on Monday, July 3, with fireworks beginning at 9 p.m. A rain date of July 8 has been set.
The annual Arnold Mills Fourth of July Parade will be held on Tuesday, July 4, at 11 a.m., with a theme this year of “Believe.” The parade begins at the Rhode Island/Massachusetts border, on Route 120 (Nate Whipple Highway) in Cumberland. The parade route extends about 1 mile and ends at the intersection of Nate Whipple Highway and Abbott Run Valley Road. There will be food and music, as well as parade entry awards. Visit www.arnoldmillsparade.com for more information.
The Arnold Mills Road Race returns to the roads of Cumberland on Tuesday, July 4. The 4-mile race will start at 9 a.m. The top three finishers will receive trophies, and awards will be presented to seven age divisions from under-15 to 70-plus and the first Cumberland resident, firefighter, police officer, and Cumberland High student. Runners and walkers can visit www.arnoldmillsparade.com/road-race to register or for more information. The fee is $30.
• Central Falls: Mayor Maria Rivera and the Central Falls Parks and Recreation Department have announced a free Fourth of July Celebration set for Thursday, June 29, from 7 to 9 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Park, 416 Hunt St. The event will include refreshments, music, fireworks and more. There is a rain date of Friday, July 7.
• Woonsocket: The city of Woonsocket and Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt have announced the city’s Independence Day Celebration will be held on Sunday, July 2, at WWII Veterans Memorial Park, Social Street, beginning at 4 p.m. There will be food trucks, two live bands, and a fireworks show that will begin at 9 p.m. The night will open with the Live Music Band at 4 p.m., and the headliner, The Northeast Groove, playing until the fireworks show begins. There is a rain date of Friday, July 7. For more information, call 401-767-9287.
• Smithfield: The town of Smithfield and Bryant University will present an Independence Day Celebration at Deerfield Park, Lisa Ann Circle, on Saturday, July 1, beginning at 4 p.m. There will be fireworks, more than 20 food trucks, a beer garden, entertainment from DJ Jim from Celebrations and live music from The DMB Project, Rhode Island’s own Dave Matthews cover band. There will also be free T-shirt painting for kids. The rain date is Sunday, July 9.
• Scituate: Hope & Jackson Fire Company, 117 Main St. in Hope, will host its annual July 3rd Fireworks Celebration on Monday, July 3, with activities, food, and fireworks. The event begins at 5 p.m., fireworks begin at dusk. Visit www.hopejacksonfire.com/event/2023-annual-fireworks.
Scituate Olde Home Days will be held on Tuesday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, on the lawn of the North Scituate Congregational Church. There will be a pie eating contest, water balloon toss, musical chairs, farm animals, face painting, kids crafts, raffle, fire trucks with water play, snacks and drinks.
• Glocester: The 97th Ancients & Horribles Independence Day Parade will be held on Tuesday, July 4, beginning at 4 p.m. Everyone is invited to parade their artistic talents, craziest outfits, and most outlandish floats. Each year, Glocester residents spoof local and national politics with outrageous floats in a parade down Main Street, an event that dates back to 1926. The parade will step off from the intersection of Routes 110 and 98, along Route 100 to Route 44, and continue on Acotes Ball Field. Certificates will be awarded for Most Ancient & Horrible, Most Patriotic, and Best Walking Group. Visit www.glocesterri.org/parade.htm for more information.
The town’s Fourth of July Road Race will be held on Tuesday, July 4, at Chepachet Union Church, 1138 Putnam Pike, with registration at 8 a.m. Visit www.glocesterri.org/parade.htm for more information.
On Saturday, July 1, there will be music and fireworks at Glocester Memorial Park, behind the Glocester Senior Center, beginning at 5 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. There is a rain date of Friday, July 7.
• North Providence: The town of North Providence will host its Independence Day celebration on Monday, July 3 at Notte Park. Food trucks will begin serving at 5 p.m. The band Classic Blend will play from 6 to 9 p.m., and fireworks will begin around 9 or 9:15 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
• North Smithfield: North Smithfield Parks & Recreation will host a town fireworks celebration on Saturday, July 8, from 6:30 to 9 p.m., on the North Smithfield High School grounds, 412 Greenville Road. In addition to the fireworks display, there will be food trucks and entertainment.
• Blackstone: A Fourth at the Farm celebration will be held at Daniels Farmstead, 286 Mendon St., on Sunday, July 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit the farm and celebrate Independence Day, hosted in partnership with the town of Blackstone Parks and Recreation. Visit www.danielsfarmstead.org for updates and more information.
