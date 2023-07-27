PAWTUCKET – With their unique, funky flavors and adoration for local culture, pilot program manager John Windle said that since its inception, Foolproof Brewing Company has been a place for innovation and originality.
“Like many people in this industry, we’re incredibly passionate about what we do. I think what sets us apart is that we try not to take ourselves too seriously. We try to have fun and I think that’s reflected in our product,” said Windle.
According to Windle, an especially whimsical cult-favorite product is Pickleodeon, a pickle-flavored beer, which was a result of a happy accident. While brewers were attempting to create a cucumber gose, a sour beer traditionally made with cucumber, salt and coriander, the end result tasted exactly like a pickle.
“It’s really, really good,” Windle said. “Pickleodeon is fun and weird and people buy it.”
While Pickleodeon has been around for about four years, Windle said the newest unconventional additions to the tap list were an Aviation Kettle Sour and a beer inspired by a Manhattan.
“We were like, let’s see if we can make a beer that resembles the Aviation cocktail. We try to determine, what are the notes? What are the traits? And go from there,” Windle told The Breeze.
“For the Manhattan one, we couldn’t put whiskey, so instead we put cherrywood smoked malt, Luxardo cherries, elements of corn and rye. We bittered with hops and gentian root, which is found in Angostura Bitters, and we aged it on American oak. It captured the essence of the cocktail in a stout beer.”
With new concoctions such as these, Windle said they only brew small amounts, but because the cocktail-inspired beers sold out quickly, they would make larger quantities for their tap room in the future.
“There really truly is something for everyone. Traditional, non-traditional, alcoholic seltzers, fun, non-alcoholic seltzer options, we make drinks everyone is able to enjoy,” said taproom manager Casey Wright.
For fans of more traditional yet elevated beer, Wright recommends the Ocean State line, which consists of an IPA, a lager and an amber.
A mixed pack of the Ocean State line, as well as a few specialty cans, distributed by Mancini Beverage, are available at many liquor stores throughout Rhode Island.
“If you don’t see it at your local liquor store, just ask, or for a fuller experience, come by the taproom,” said Wright. At the taproom, customers can try flights of beers, specialty cans and even watch the beer be brewed and canned.
Windle added that while they previously were aiming to distribute across New England, Foolproof had to scale back distribution because of COVID.
“We’ve shifted focus away from distribution and have turned our attention to the taproom and keeping everything hyper local,” he said.
The concept and elements of hyperlocality extend into every facet of Foolproof, from the beer names and the ingredients in them to the art that decorates the walls and the dog treats on the shelves.
Rhode Island serves as inspiration for both beers and their names, with products like the Pawtucket Patriot IPA, The Big Blue Beer milkshake IPA, named for the Big Blue Bug, and the Three All the Way double IPA, named, of course, after a hot wiener order.
“We also have an amazing vanilla espresso porter that’s offered in the fall time, and we get coffee beans for that directly across the street at Borealis Coffee Company,” said Wright. “It’s really beautiful and just one of the perks of collaborating with local businesses.”
Other local business collaborations include snacks like Inpopnito popcorn and Branchish jerky. Dog biscuits come from Lucy’s, a local business that sources their ingredients from other local businesses.
Windle said that local artists are also celebrated at Foolproof. Art from local artists is featured in the taproom and rotates every few months, with 100 percent of any profit from the art sold going directly back to the artist.
Furthermore, any singer-songwriters in the area are welcomed to perform their original music on the second Friday of every month, and soon, Foolproof will open its doors for an open mic night. This once a month event will allow members of the community to “say anything they want to say, as long as it’s original,” said Windle.
FoolProof, one of the Blackstone Valley’s original breweries and one of two to first open in Pawtucket more than a decade ago, is located at 241 Grotto Ave. in Pawtucket. It is open every day except Monday.
“We’re still here, and we’re shining and thriving,” said Windle. “I think between COVID and getting purchased by Brewery Collective, people thought we closed or changed, but that’s not the case. We’re still doing what we do best, and I encourage people to come down and check it out for themselves.”
