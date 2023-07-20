GLOCESTER – For many senior citizens, access to physical and social activities is essential to staying nimble and mentally sharp.
Husband and wife Rick Pickles, 70, and Shelly Pickles, 71, have been attending the Glocester Senior Center for more than six years now. They say they get out of their house every day; more often than not it is to visit the Senior Center, see friends, and participate in the available activities.
Shelly uses a walker and motivates herself to keep moving by going out to lunch or joining activities like the aptly named “Keep Moving” class at the Senior Center, which incorporates seated and standing exercises to music playlists. These classes have not only been essential for keeping their continued physical health, but for maintaining their mental and cognitive health as well, the Pickles said.
“In ‘Keep Moving,’ to my surprise, there are people there who are 90 years old and keep exercising,” Shelly said.
Glocester Senior Center Director Melissa Bouvier says the center offers a variety of physical exercise classes, including tai chi, line dancing and Zumba, which she noted also offer cognitive benefits. The tai chi class, for example, is an Office of Healthy Aging grant-funded program that supports balance in seniors through a six-month long course that meets twice a week. Seniors test their balance at the beginning, middle and end of the course to track their physical improvement.
The gentle movements of tai chi can be an ideal exercise for older adults looking to keep their body and mind healthy and fit. Tai chi is made up of a series of weight shifting, body rotations, and semi-squat exercises with deep breathing techniques. The low-impact, slow-motion exercises are safer for seniors working on their balance, and circular movements keep muscles relaxed with minimal strain on bones and joints.
These elements can help with age-related issues such as muscle loss, arthritis and joint pain, or breathing problems, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD). With these benefits, tai chi is a great practice for seniors because it can enhance one’s ability to navigate real-life activities like carrying groceries or climbing stairs.
Older adults who practice tai chi may reduce their risk of falling by up to 50 percent, according to a report published in the Journal of the American Geriatric Society. Falls threaten seniors’ safety and independence, and generate enormous economic and personal costs and stress. By focusing on leg strength and range of motion, tai chi’s exercises may help seniors feel sturdier on their feet and ease the fear of falling.
In addition to preventing falls, the classes strengthen muscles, improve mobility and flexibility, help seniors maintain social ties, and improve cognitive function and mental health. A study published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease reported that tai chi is linked to increases in brain volume, delayed dementia, and improvements on tests of memory and thinking. Sometimes called “meditation in motion,” tai chi’s deep breathing meditation techniques can help relieve stress by helping to improve breathing efficiency, circulation, and sleep.
Beyond exercise classes, the Pickles made sure to point out the Glocester Senior Center’s new painting recreation class – the results of which decorate the wall outside of Bouvier’s office with a “gallery” rotation every few months. The program started in just the last six months and has quickly grown into a center favorite, as Bouvier noted; so many people joined they needed to move sessions to a bigger room.
“We started out with only eight people, and then now we have a waitlist,” Bouvier said. “It’s such a nice addition … People will meet in the hallway and talk about it.”
For one recent class, seniors recreated various famous paintings. The current display features an astounding variety of pieces and styles. Some are nearly indistinguishable from the original, inspiring piece, while others include the senior center creator’s own artistic flair.
Art programs and art therapy are great programs for seniors because when using skills like painting and drawing they are physically exercising their hands and arms through movement. In doing so, they can improve muscle coordination, enhance blood flow, reduce chronic pain from joint conditions like arthritis, and build better dexterity over time.
Art programs are also great for seniors looking to maintain cognitive function and mental sharpness. Practicing art can enhance thinking skills and make it easier to make quick neural connections that may have been lost due to aging. Art practice can also help reduce the feelings of anxiety, depression, and stress.
Studies show that seniors who participated in creative arts are more likely to experience lower levels of depression and loneliness. Practicing creative arts can even help some seniors suffering from memory loss caused by Alzheimer’s or dementia. Painting and listening to music may help uncover forgotten memories. It can also present those living with memory loss a moment of clarity and the ability to function optimally.
During art therapy sessions, seniors have an opportunity to meet like-minded people to interact and connect with on a regular basis – creating even more mental stimulation. These connections, like any you make at the senior center, can help combat loneliness and stay mentally sharp.
“I feel like just anybody who comes to attend the Senior Center is helping their cognitive health,” Bouvier said. “Any time you’re learning a new skill, especially at that age, it’s great for exercising your brain … It is just so important that they get out, interact with people and stay connected to community.”
Regular activities that support mental clarity and cognitive health include mahjong – a tile-based game that was developed in the 19th century in China – and standard card games to support memory, billiards which supports geometric and mathematical assessment, educational guest speakers, and book clubs where members gather regularly to discuss rotating books and social topics.
