CUMBERLAND – Beach traffic is something most Rhode Islanders are pretty familiar with, and it’s not usually a local favorite. Unless, that is, we’re talking about the new summer beer by that name from Ravenous Brewing Company in Cumberland.
Co-owner Dorian Rave, who runs Ravenous along with business partner Patrick Reilly, said Beach Traffic beer will be joined by another one or two summer beers in the works, part of the brewery’s plan to work with the seasons.
“We’ve shifted to try to incorporate some seasonal-style beers throughout the year,” Rave said.
“Beach Traffic is a very light, sessionable IPA. It has a nice balance of forward bitterness to it, but also the nice tropical hop aromas that have become very popular,” Rave said. It’s low alcohol at 4.5 percent, he said, making it a nice option for cookouts and summer gatherings.
Ravenous originally began in Woonsocket in 2012 as a tiny nanobrewery. Things have expanded quite a bit since those early days, most notably the brewery’s relocation to its much larger Cumberland facility in Cumberland’s industrial park in 2019.
Ravenous (the last name Rave fits nicely within the brewery’s name) sports a logo of a watchful raven and fully embraces the raven theme with a tagline of “Thirsty Nevermore,” playing off Edgar Allan Poe’s famous poem.
The brewery offers an extensive beer list, watching and catering to the changing tastes of craft beer fans. Among the offerings are IPAs, a hefeweizen, a Pilsner, an Irish stout, a red ale, the longtime favorite Coffee Milk Stout, and more.
Rave said they’ve been taking note of people opening up to more styles of beer, not just the IPAs.
“It’s definitely very visible, to us anyway. We’ve definitely noticed it. The trends toward the lagers, Pilsners – our Todo Bien that we released maybe a little bit over six months ago, and it’s slowly become one of our more popular beers,” he said. “So you do see that trend. And the sours are definitely always popular. I think you’re seeing a trend toward lighter, crisper, low-alcohol beers.”
It’s also evident in the demand for certain beers by Ravenous customers, especially one of its sours: “Long Live the Queen, which has become increasingly popular,” Rave said. “It’s a fruited sour, which we will be releasing in cans within the next couple weeks. It is out on tap, but it’s been very highly demanded to can it.”
Changing flavor preferences means the adjustment of the raw materials at the brewery is a factor, Rave said. “Our lagers and the Pilsner, they’re not heavy on hops so we have to adjust that. They’re more malt-forward beers.”
Ravenous also offers hard seltzer for those who want an option besides beer.
“The seltzer is always a great option to have,” Rave said. “It’s something that I think we’ve always had here at Ravenous is a good selection, and the seltzer is definitely a key factor in it. A lot of people that either have a gluten issue … the seltzer’s always a good, nice option for them.”
One of the other new projects in the works is some changes to the outdoor patio. “We’re working on including some shade too, because I know it can get a little sunny out there in the summertime,” Rave said.
Ravenous offers live entertainment on Friday and Saturday nights, with updates posted on the brewery’s social media during the week.
“We are looking to do a couple different events,” Rave said. “We did a comedy show here for a fundraiser a couple months back and it was really nice, so it’s something that we might be including on occasion, stuff like that.”
Food trucks are available at the brewery most days, with the food lineup posted on the Ravenous website.
Ravenous also serves as a venue for parties and private events. Rave said they’ve hosted everything from babies’ first birthday parties to weddings, with events mostly filling the large back room of the brewery.
The “Merch Perch” retail space, located at the front of the property, offers the opportunity to purchase Ravenous swag such as hats and shirts, as well as four-packs of cans. Be sure to take a close look at the unique can label art – all done by New England graphic designer and illustrator Emilie Jolivet.
