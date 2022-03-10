WOONSOCKET – Theater is coming back. Major venues have reopened, as have smaller venues. And now, school theater programs are opening up as well.
“We’re very anxious to get back to it,” said Emily Luther, now in her third year as drama director at Mount Saint Charles.
On March 18, 19 and 20, Mount’s drama troupe will present “Little Mermaid Jr.” It’s Mount’s first in-house show since November 2019.
“We wanted something colorful and upbeat and bright and happy. Nothing dark. There’s enough of that lately,” said Luther.
Emma Foxon, a 14-year-old 8th-grader, plays Ariel. She said she can’t believe she got the part for which she auditioned.
“I passed a friend going to lunch, and she said the cast list had just been posted. She said she’d just checked it, but I told her not to tell me anything,” she said.
Foxon checked the list herself.
“I thought, you’re joking. I stood there so long, looking at my name, thinking it’s not true, it’s not true.”
It was true, and Luther says Foxon is doing great.
“She’s a great kid, very well-rounded. We have lots of kids like that.”
Foxon’s been performing since she was 3 years old.
“My sister started doing theater, and I wanted to do it as well,” she said. Her older sister Sophia is also a student at Mount and in the show, playing Ariel’s mersister, Arista.
“All of my friends are in the show,” says Foxon. Her best friend Michael Wirkus is playing Prince Eric.
She says she would have taken any role, even though she auditioned for Ariel.
“I just love being in theater,” she said.
When we spoke, Foxon and Luther had ducked out of rehearsal for a few minutes.
“Rehearsals are so much fun,” says Foxon, “we all look forward to it.”
Luther said she is happy that her older students are able to do the show. When the pandemic shut things down, “we had seniors who really wanted to do their big senior show.” They planned “Frozen Jr.” and it was supposed to be performed on an ice rink. “We designed a stage to go on the ice” and they planned to incorporate Mount’s figure-skating group, Sur la Glace,” she said.
“That got shut down; it was a horrible time. The kids worked so hard, and all my leads were seniors. They all said they’d come back to do the show when things opened up, but of course, that can’t happen.”
There is one senior in “Little Mermaid Jr.” Shailyn Kennedy has been part of the school’s chorus since middle school.
“This is a big deal for her,” said Luther, “and I’m glad for that.”
Back to Foxon, who says she wants to be an actress when she grows up. What are her plans after she’s done with Ariel?
“I’ve got dance, and I’m going to audition for ‘Newsies,’” she said. A theater group in North Attleboro, Triboro Youth Theater, will be presenting that show.
“I’ll take whatever I get,” she says. “Whoever I am, I am. I just love the show.”
Mount Saint Charles’ Drama Department presents “Little Mermaid Jr.” March 18, 19 and 20. For tickets and information, visit msclittlemermaidjr.eventbrite.com.
