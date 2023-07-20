PROVIDENCE – Through mid-August, the Rhode Island Department of Health, Brown Dermatology, and partners statewide will be making free skin cancer screenings available at select Rhode Island parks and beaches on five dates.

“Along with seeking shade and using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or more, getting a skin check is the most important thing you can do to protect against skin cancer,” said Interim Director of Health Utpala Bandy. “Skin cancer can affect people of all skin tones and complexions, which is why all Rhode Islanders should take advantage of these free, convenient skin cancer checks. Cancer screenings have the power to save lives.”

