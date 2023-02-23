WOONSOCKET – If you’ve ever been interested in immersing yourself in French language and culture, March is the month for you. The Museum of Work & Culture’s La Francophonie kicks off March 1, celebrating, as museum Director Anne Conway describes it, “all things French.”
First up, running the entire month is the always-popular annual Poutine Indulgence and Competition. Fans of the French-Canadian dish of fries, cheese and gravy are invited to eat their way through samples from 10 participating restaurants across Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts, and vote for their favorite selection.
Conway said the event, in its seventh year, is always a hit with both the customers and the restaurants. The event keeps growing, with three new restaurants participating this year: Black in Woonsocket, Pomodoro in Woonsocket, and Black Sheep in Providence. Returning favorites include Ming’s Sando Bar in Pawtucket, Friskie Fries in Johnston and Providence, KG Kitchen in Providence, Poutine Peddlers in Taunton, Adeline’s in Cumberland, Ciro’s in Woonsocket and Red’s Kitchen in Seekonk.
Each restaurant will present its own take on poutine, for example Pomodoro will be offering an Italian twist on the dish, Conway said.
Poutine passports will be limited to 300, with 75 already sold as of last week, so participants are advised not to wait on this event. Passports are $15 each, or two for $25, and are available for purchase online at www.rihs.org/buy-tickets-2/.
Conway said the International day of Francophonie falls on March 20, and French culture and French language will be celebrated all over New England throughout the entire month. The Museum of Work & Culture has remained a part of these efforts through the years, originally designating a week-long celebration, and eventually expanding that to a month of events.
“It’s a really good time to come to the museum to experience the French culture and to hear the language – certainly with our Cine-Quebec event,” said Conway.
On Thursday, March 2, at 6 p.m., Ciné-Québec will take over the museum, at 42 South Main St., in Woonsocket. The event will begin with a wine and cheese reception in the museum’s gallery. At 7 p.m., attendees will view and vote on new and short films from Québec under consideration by the Rhode Island International Film Festival. The winning film will gain automatic competition entry to the festival. The night will end with a screening of the film “Alys Robi: Ma Vie en Cinémascope / Bittersweet Memories.”
The film is based on French Canadian singer Alys Robi, who Conway said came to Woonsocket on a regular basis to perform in the 1930s and 1940s. Conway also noted that she’s currently featured in the MOWC exhibit “Hollywood comes to Woonsocket” on display through April.
The film will be shown in French with English subtitles, and is rated for mature audiences. Cost is $25 per person, and space is limited. Visit www.rihs.org/buy-tickets-2/ for tickets. This program is presented by the Délegation of Québec in Boston, Flickers: RI International Film Festival, and the Museum of Work & Culture.
Next on the schedule is Virtual Valley Talks: Visualizing Franco-American Culture Through French-Canadian Folklore, on Sunday, March 5, at 1:30 p.m., taking place online via Zoom. This event is free, but registration is required at https://bit.ly/fcfolklore.
Conway said the museum has invited a journalist to talk about French Canadian folklore for this event. Melody Desjardins, writer of the blog “Moderne Francos,” will discuss the history of French-Canadian folklore and how it could apply to Franco-Americans today.
The museum said of the event, “Folklore holds the artistry of culture, from storytelling to dance to costumes. Bringing together these cultural aspects, we may wonder why they aren’t prevalent among Franco-Americans in contrast to other immigrant groups in the United States. Are Franco-Americans so modernized that these ways of expression through folk costumes and dance are too outdated? How much do French-Canadians and Québécois retain these practices, and is there inspiration to be found within them?”
On Thursday, March 23, at 3 p.m. Rhode Island’s Francophonie Flag Raising Ceremony will be held at the Statehouse, in the State Room on the second floor. At this free program, the League of Francophone Organizations of Rhode Island, state leaders and Francophone dignitaries will gather to celebrate French language and culture in Rhode Island.
The celebrations will culminate in the museum’s annual Salute to Spring – Bonjour Printemps on Sunday, April 2, at 1:30 p.m., at the MOWC. For those who missed the Poutine Indulgence, or those who just can’t get enough, there will be three to four food trucks serving up poutine samples throughout the event.
Live music will be provided by Québécois fiddler Eric Boodman. There will be family-friendly entertainment from Magic By George, a sneak preview of a new Woonsocket-based novel by author Annick de Bellefeuille, and a raffle.
The event falls on Palm Sunday, and Conway said participants will also have the opportunity to learn the French Canadian tradition of palm braiding. The winner of the Poutine Indulgence and Competition will be announced at the event. Tickets are $25 and are available at www.rihs.org/buy-tickets-2/. Attendance will be capped at 225 people.
Conway said it’s events like that these help highlight the year-round work The Museum of Work & Culture is doing. The museum tells the story of immigrants who came to live in the mill towns along the Blackstone River at the end of the 19th and early 20th century, bringing their culture, faith, and language.
Through immersive exhibits, visitors to the museum learn about the journey, beginning in a Quebecois farmhouse through the workday world of Woonsocket at the turn of the century. Exhibits are presented in both English and French.
tried to go to website to purchase food tickets wont let is there anythother way
