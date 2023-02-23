WOONSOCKET – If you’ve ever been interested in immersing yourself in French language and culture, March is the month for you. The Museum of Work & Culture’s La Francophonie kicks off March 1, celebrating, as museum Director Anne Conway describes it, “all things French.”

First up, running the entire month is the always-popular annual Poutine Indulgence and Competition. Fans of the French-Canadian dish of fries, cheese and gravy are invited to eat their way through samples from 10 participating restaurants across Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts, and vote for their favorite selection.

Tags

(1) comment

MMANIACS
MMANIACS

tried to go to website to purchase food tickets wont let is there anythother way

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.