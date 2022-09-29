GLOCESTER – Lit-up scarecrows will haunt Main Street in Chepachet again this year beginning on Oct. 15 for the sixth annual Glocester Scarecrow Festival, running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mark Rechter, of the Glocester Scarecrow Festival, which is hosted by the Chepachet Grange #38 and the Glocester Libraries, said it will feature live music throughout town, children’s activities and entertainment alongside the main draw of more than 100 scarecrows.
Almost every business and organization in Chepachet installs a scarecrow, with nearly every light pole in town decorated with a spooky figure.
This year’s theme is “Scarecrows in Illumination,” Rechter said, and encourages participants to decorate scarecrows with lights to illuminate the figures at night.
“It’s the perfect reason to come and take a look at the scarecrows at night. They are great during the day and now spooky at night, too,” Rechter said.
Returning for its sixth year, Rechter said each year the Scarecrow Festival is bigger and better than before. For a small entry fee, businesses and residents are invited to create and install a scarecrow on Main Street in Chepachet that will line the street until Halloween.
Scarecrows are judged on opening day, which is celebrated with a day of fun, including children’s entertainment featuring pony rides by EnShanting Allie Stable, a petting zoo by Xen Creations and Moonlit Farms at the Chepachet Baptist Church, 1213 Putnam Pike, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Creative Room will host face painting, and the Glocester Manton Library will host pumpkin painting and children’s games.
Rechter said a grant awarded to the Glocester Public Library allowed the festival to bring more live music entertainment this year, which will be spread out along town to make for a music festival feel along Main Street, Putnam Pike.
Live music includes Town Councilor Will Worthy from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Glocester Scarecrow Marketplace at the Glocester Pavillion, 1109 Putnam Pike.
The Chepachet Union Church, 1138 Putman Pike, is hosting a Bob Drouin Jam Fest, featuring folk and Celtic music from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., followed by 1950s and 1960s oldies performed by the Bel Airs at 3 p.m.
Music will sound off from the porch at Tavern on Main, 1157 Putnam Pike, with contemporary music performers Gooseberry Road from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Artist and Smithfield native John Fuzek will play on the porch at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
The oldest continuously running country store, dating back to 1809, Brown and Hopkins, 1179 Putnam Pike, will host Nolan Leite at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.
A festival is not complete without food, Rechter said. Several businesses are serving pop-up culinary offerings, including dynamites at the Pavilion by the Chepachet Grange, a bagged lunch by the Chepachet Union Church, and clamcakes and chowder at the Chepachet Fire Department. Rechter said to keep local businesses in mind when snacking during opening day, including the Village Bean, Who Cut the Cheesecake, Aegean Pizza, the Tavern on Main, and DePetrillo’s Bakery, all along Main Street.
Food trucks including Barbara’s Quick Lunch and Not Your Average Popcorn, posted at the Pavilion, and Dinolicious, Cassena’s Mexican Food and 4 Guys BBQ will be parked along Putnam Pike.
“Don’t forget our friends outside of the village,” Rechter said.
All events are subject to weather, Rechter said, along with participation and time changes. For more information or to participate, visit www.glocesterscarecrowfestival.org.
