GLOCESTER – Lit-up scarecrows will haunt Main Street in Chepachet again this year beginning on Oct. 15 for the sixth annual Glocester Scarecrow Festival, running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mark Rechter, of the Glocester Scarecrow Festival, which is hosted by the Chepachet Grange #38 and the Glocester Libraries, said it will feature live music throughout town, children’s activities and entertainment alongside the main draw of more than 100 scarecrows.

