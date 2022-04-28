SCITUATE – Colorful, vibrant flowers can be delivered weekly or picked up at a local farmers market thanks to a new flower crop-share program at Lucky Clover Farm at 477 Rocky Hill Road in Scituate.
Laura Monti-Joyal and her husband have owned the farm since 2015, and began growing and selling flowers and other crops in 2017. Monti-Joyal said while she started with vegetables, she found herself and her customers more excited about the flowers blooming.
Before working on the farm, Monti-Joyal worked in medical billing. She said she wanted a farm since she was a child, and it became a running joke in her family that she would eventually buy one.
“Medical billing did not feed my soul. This feeds my soul,” Monti-Joyal said of the life-changing move.
Lucky Clover owners recognize crop-sharing as a traditional way to help keep farms afloat year-round, thinking bringing the concept to flowers was a great idea. As with vegetables, flowers can last up to two weeks in a home, allowing customers multiple blooms at a time.
“It’s an instant mood booster having flowers in the house. It makes me happy, and makes my customers happy,” Monti-Joyal said.
She said the difference between buying locally sourced flowers and flowers from box stores is that they last longer, and small farms will directly benefit by people shopping locally.
“It’s a great concept. During COVID, the bouquets put a smile on their (customers) face and was something bright and cheery to look forward to. It makes me happy, too, I like to provide something that people get enjoyment out of,” Monti-Joyal said.
The farm offers 18-week subscriptions to weekly bouquets that are either home-delivered or picked up at local farmers markets. Typically, subscribers order the service for themselves, while others order them for loved ones.
Weekly bouquets are around $20 each, she said.
“I do have a good mix of both. A lot of people may be getting it as a gift for their wife or loved one,” she said.
Monti-Joyal said the farmers market addition is new to the farm this year, and Lucky Clover is building its first farm stand this year, as well. Lucky Clover is at the Goddard Park Farmers Market on Fridays and the North Scituate Market on Saturdays.
She turned her focus to the flowers, featuring bright blooms like lisianthus, sunflowers, zinnias, marigold, cosmos, calendulas and more. She said each bouquet is different, and she is constantly changing textures, colors and adding different herbs to keep the bouquets aromatic.
“I really get the best flowers that I can find,” Monti-Joyal said.
Flower crop-sharing is offered year-round. Monti-Joylal said the blooms brighten up a room during winter months.
She said she prefers rare flowers with big blooms and strong fragrances.
Lucky Clover also sells seedlings for vegetables, herbs, and flowers for customers who wish to grow their own at home.
In addition to the flower crop-sharing, Lucky Clover Farm also offers salves and balms created from flowers and herbs grown on the farm. Monti-Joyal said she wanted to build a business that creates something year-round, including herbal soaps.
“A lot of flowers can be dried and processed into these products to create new wonderful things,” she said.
Lucky Clover will open its farm stand in May, and will join local farmer markets as soon as they open in the spring. Visit www.luckycloverfarmri.com for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.