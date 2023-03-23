PROVIDENCE – The question most often heard about Providence Performing Arts Center’s current season: What is “Hadestown” about?
Matthew Patrick Quinn, who’s touring as Hades, provided this breakdown. “It’s an original and inventive reimagining of two ancient Greek myths.” It’s the intertwining of the stories of Hades and Persephone, and Eurydice and Orpheus.
“People come up to me and say, ‘So, you’re playing Satan,’” said Quinn. “I understand why you would say that. Greek mythology is different than heaven and hell.” When realms were distributed among the Greek gods, Hades was given the underworld.
“In our reimagined version, the underworld is like an industrial factory town that is used to mine all the precious metals from the earth,” said Quinn. “Hades is extremely wealthy, a very heavy-handed businessman who deals in money.”
The show won eight Tony Awards in 2019, including Best Musical and Best Score. “People don’t expect our style of music. It’s got New Orleans jazz, and American folk music.” The show runs at the Providence Performing Arts Center through March 26.
Quinn joined the national tour in September, one of six one-year replacements. I ask about his voice. In the soundtrack of the musical, Hades is a deep bass. Quinn’s speaking voice is not bass at all.
“I’m a natural bass when it comes to singing,” he said. “It’s using a different set of muscles. But it definitely takes its toll. I’m in a healthy place where I can maintain what’s expected and what’s healthy for me.”
Quinn is very careful not to get sick. “That looms over us all. The hardest part of being on the road is the toll that traveling takes on your body. You’re constantly changing atmospheres, meeting new allergens. But the company does everything in its power to keep us safe.”
Quinn has been performing since the 7th grade, working in community theater in his native Phoenix, and focusing on acting in high school. “I remember my first audition, for ‘Music Man.’ I’d never really sung in front of people. They gave me Harold Hill. I was terrified, I had such low self-esteem.”
When college-decision time came along, Quinn was torn. “I was also in band; I played the tuba. So do I want to choose a college because it has a football team and a marching band, or do I want to go and focus on theater?”
He ended up at Pepperdine, majoring in theater. “I never took any vocal classes. I always just use my ear to mimic what I hear on soundtracks,” he said.
After college, Quinn booked his very first audition, and spent three years working at Universal Studios theme park in Osaka, Japan. In 2005, he moved to New York City, and in 2006, hit the road with “Scooby Doo Live: Stage Fright.”
“It was fantastic. Hanna-Barbera went into the vaults to get the original soundtrack. It was literally like watching an episode of ‘Scooby Doo.’ We had the Mystery Machine, all the characters, specters, ghosts, the works,” he said.
Quinn was in his late 20s, and his body could handle the demands of the show. “I played Shaggy, and had a man in a foam dog costume jumping on me and knocking me to the floor. I felt bad for that poor actor though. That costume just soaked up sweat. It was like a giant wet sponge running and jumping on me.”
Now, Quinn hopes that people will come to see “Hadestown.”
“People come to see the show without knowing anything about it,” he said. “They have no preconceived ideas of what they’re about to see, and it’s so beautiful, so unexpected. We get standing ovations, and people waiting at the stage door to tell us how much they loved it.”
Quinn emphasizes that you do not need to be a Greek mythology buff to enjoy the show. “You can absolutely come in not knowing anything about mythology, and walk away feeling a sense of hope.”
“Hadestown” runs through March 26 at the Providence Performing Arts Center. For tickets and information, call 401-421-ARTS, or visit www.ppacri.org.
