BURRILLVILLE – There’s a new scare in town just in time for the Halloween season. Organizers bill it as “Rhode Island’s newest terror experience,” and guests who attend the now-open Haunted Gallows will be asked to choose their own fates between two separate haunted experiences.
Located at Richardson’s Sawmill, in the 600-acre woods at 505 E. Ironstone Road, the attraction also happens to be just a few minutes down the road from the famed “Conjuring House” the home that inspired the 2013 film “The Conjuring.”
Jay Soares, of Warwick, who owns Haunted Gallows along with his wife, Ashley, says he has had a love for haunted houses since he was a child. Soares is no stranger to working in the field, previously opening and running another local haunted attraction, as well as traveling the country doing consulting work for various attractions, he said.
“I have been wanting to open my own haunted attraction for a very long time, but life happens and one thing or another gets in the way,” Soares said. “However, this year things seem to have (fallen) into place nicely. We found this great farm with the nicest owners you could meet. The town has been great and it just seems to be working this year.”
Guests who attend will be given a choice between “Dark Fair,” described as a journey through an abandoned carnival, and “Bathsheba’s Woods,” sending you deep into the forest to explore local lore and themes of witchcraft. The haunts are not recommended for young children, and parental guidance is recommended for anyone age 13 and younger.
The location of the attraction itself brings its own set of ghost stories. “Most people don’t know that the town of Burrillville holds a dark past,” Soares said. “Lots of things happened in these woods, including right here on the farm. I was blown away when looking up the history.”
Attendees are advised that their visit will feature “enclosed spaces, special effects lighting, indoor chaos, mystery, and interactive showrooms.” Participants will be required to sign a waiver and follow any Providence County COVID health guidelines in place. And definitely leave the high heels and flip-flops at home. The attraction’s website states that proper footwear is required, and those without supportive shoes will not be admitted.
For the little ones, there is a family-friendly “Boo Patch,” a Halloween-themed walk-through attraction featuring photo-ops, selfie stops, pumpkins and exhibits.
Soares said his love for Halloween started early on. “When I was a kid my dad brought me trick-or-treating and there was a man (who) decorated his house that slid candy down a gutter into your bag of candy. I just thought that was the coolest thing ever,” he said. “Then in high school to raise money for our senior prom, we put on a haunted house for one night that’s when I really started to show interest. And so the following year I volunteered with the March of Dimes and saw how great it was to not only run a haunted house but to get back to the community, and that’s why it’s important for me to continue to try and get charitable organizations in to help with their fundraising,” he said.
Soares is encouraging charitable organizations and sports teams to inquire about collaborating with Haunted Gallows to help with their fundraising. He said there are still spots open for this season. The participating organization would receive $2 for every ticket that they sell, 5 percent of the box office sales on their chosen night, and the opportunity to have a sales booth at the site that night as well. For more information on fundraising, call 401-317-2279.
Haunted Gallows tours will run on Friday and Saturday evenings throughout the month of October, as well as Sundays, Oct. 9, and 30, weather permitting. Tickets, at $20 per person, may be purchased at the door or at www.hauntedgallows.com. There are also a limited amount of $40 fast pass tickets available, which allows you to skip the line. The website states that parking is $5 in cash, with proceeds going to Richardson’s Sawmill. Each car will receive a $10 Texas Roadhouse coupon in return. For more information, call 401-317-2279 or visit www.hauntedgallows.com.
Once you’ve got your tickets, proper footwear, and some courage all in order, all that’s left to do is choose between Dark Fair and Bathsheba’s Woods … choose wisely.
