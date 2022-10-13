BURRILLVILLE – There’s a new scare in town just in time for the Halloween season. Organizers bill it as “Rhode Island’s newest terror experience,” and guests who attend the now-open Haunted Gallows will be asked to choose their own fates between two separate haunted experiences.

Located at Richardson’s Sawmill, in the 600-acre woods at 505 E. Ironstone Road, the attraction also happens to be just a few minutes down the road from the famed “Conjuring House” the home that inspired the 2013 film “The Conjuring.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.