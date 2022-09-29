SMITHFIELD – New frights and haunted sites are added to the Haunted Hayrides returning for a ninth year at family-run Seven Cedars Farm at 20 John Mowry Road in Smithfield.
Jocelyn Emin runs the Haunted Hayrides along with her sister Marina, father Seth, and grandfather John Emin. She said bringing Haunted Hayrides to Seven Cedars Farm originated with her father, who in 2014 built a trailer and told his family it was made for hayrides.
“He built a trailer, he said get on, and we’ve been doing hayrides ever since,” Jocelyn said.
The family now has six trailers, including two handicap-accessible trailers, bringing people along a ride of up to 30 minutes through haunted trails. Jocelyn said the seats are not actually hay, as many people are allergic to hay and it is hard to keep fresh.
“It gets moldy and wet really quickly, and itchy. We use wood,” she said.
Jocelyn said the trail changes every year, going from being a small trail in the woods to a mile-long stretch of haunted attractions. She said while some sites remain from previous years, the family is always thinking of new concepts to bring each year.
Typically, Jocelyn said, there are two new sites added per year.
“We want to give the people who have been on it the past eight years something different to look forward to each time,” Jocelyn said.
This year, Jocelyn said she is excited to announce the farm added animatronics to the ride, though she will not share where or when along the route. She said there are other shocks in store, but won’t ruin the surprise.
Jocelyn said haunted actors range from high school students to adults who enjoy scaring people. She said many hayride actors go on the ride and decide they want to be a part of the fun.
Rides are $15 per person, and group rates are available for parties of more than 25 people. Reservations are not necessary unless for large parties or events, such as birthday parties.
Food truck Pa’l Monte will serve refreshments during the Haunted Hayrides, including hot and cold apple cider, pastelitos and more.
When not scaring its customers, Seven Cedars Farm grows seasonal flowers, vegetables and Christmas trees. Jocelyn said the family debates exactly when her grandfather renamed the farm Seven Cedars Farm, but it was sometime around 1965 that John named the farm after his seven family members.
Hayrides are weather-dependent, and Jocelyn said the best way to know in advance of rain cancellations in on the farm’s Facebook page.
Rides run Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights in October, beginning Sept. 30. Hours of operation on Friday and Saturday are 7 to 10:30 p.m., with the last ride at 10 p.m. Sundays runs from 7 to 9:30 p.m., with the last ride at 9 p.m.
