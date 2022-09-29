Jocelyn and Marina Emin of Seven Cedars Farm
Jocelyn, left, and Marina Emin at one of the scary sites along Seven Cedars Farm Haunted Hayride.

SMITHFIELD – New frights and haunted sites are added to the Haunted Hayrides returning for a ninth year at family-run Seven Cedars Farm at 20 John Mowry Road in Smithfield.

Jocelyn Emin runs the Haunted Hayrides along with her sister Marina, father Seth, and grandfather John Emin. She said bringing Haunted Hayrides to Seven Cedars Farm originated with her father, who in 2014 built a trailer and told his family it was made for hayrides.

