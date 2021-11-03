PROVIDENCE – The American Heart Association of Southern New England is calling on women across Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts to share their stories of surviving heart disease or stroke for the 2022 Heart2Heart Storytellers campaign.
From the entries, several survivors will be selected to represent the campaign, which aims to raise awareness of two of the leading causes of death in women, and support the upcoming annual Go Red for Women Luncheon on Feb. 11. Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, the campaign sponsor, will donate $25,000 to the Go Red for Women Luncheon in the name of the class of 2022 Heart2Heart survivors.
Women are invited to visit bcbsri.com/heart and complete a brief form and share their stories now through Nov. 15, when the call for submissions ends. Applicants will be invited to the Heart2Heart Storytellers Showcase hosted by BCBSRI, where the official Heart2Heart survivors will be announced.
