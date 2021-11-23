NEW YORK — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will host a free virtual Alzheimer’s educational conference for Rhode Island residents on Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., as part of its 2021 national Educating America Tour.
The conference, which is free and open to everyone, will allow participants to learn from, and ask questions of, health, caregiving and long-term care experts.
To register, go to www.alzfdn.org/tour.
