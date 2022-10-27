CRANSTON – The Office of Healthy Aging announced the upcoming annual Medicare Open Enrollment period in Rhode Island began on Oct. 15. During Open Enrollment, Medicare-eligible Rhode Islanders are encouraged to review, compare options, and make necessary changes to their existing Medicare plan for the following year. The Medicare Open Enrollment period runs through Dec. 7.
To help Rhode Island’s 223,000 Medicare beneficiaries navigate the process, OHA and partnering agencies will offer free, unbiased, in-person and virtual one-on-one counseling coordinated by OHA’s nationally recognized State Health Insurance Assistance Program. Rhode Island SHIP counselors assist beneficiaries, families and caregivers across the state to make informed health insurance decisions that optimize cost-savings and access to health care benefits.
“Navigating online platforms and reading through pamphlets to make decisions about Medicare can often be overwhelming,” said OHA Director Maria Cimini. “To help alleviate some of that stress, our dedicated SHIP staff and volunteers are available to provide free, unbiased, one-on-one health benefits counseling. Even if you feel satisfied with your current plans, take advantage of this opportunity to review and compare options to determine the best plans for you.”
“Ensuring that Rhode Islanders have easy access to options to make the best decisions for their health care is vital, and the dedicated SHIP counselors will help our state’s Medicare beneficiaries find the plan that best suits them,” said Gov. Dan McKee. “I thank Maria Cimini and our partners at the Office of Healthy Aging for their commitment to providing these important services, which will provide Rhode Islanders across all of our 39 cities and towns with the access and resources they need to live full, healthy lives.”
To schedule an appointment with a SHIP Counselor, contact a local SHIP agency or call 1-888-884-8721.
During this open enrollment period, OHA would like to remind consumers to be cautious of television, print, and radio advertisements that endorse Medicare Advantage plans’ extra benefits and free offers. Many of these advertisements may be similar to official Medicare communication, however, are from sponsors, brokers or agents who receive financial incentives to enroll beneficiaries. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has guidelines that protect Medicare beneficiaries from manipulative, deceptive sales and enrollment tactics. Consumers are encouraged to seek trusted, unbiased Medicare education through the State Health Insurance Assistance Program.
For more information about SHIP services and the Medicare Open Enrollment Period, call 1-888-884-8721 or visit oha.ri.gov/Medicare.
