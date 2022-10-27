CRANSTON – The Office of Healthy Aging announced the upcoming annual Medicare Open Enrollment period in Rhode Island began on Oct. 15. During Open Enrollment, Medicare-eligible Rhode Islanders are encouraged to review, compare options, and make necessary changes to their existing Medicare plan for the following year. The Medicare Open Enrollment period runs through Dec. 7.

To help Rhode Island’s 223,000 Medicare beneficiaries navigate the process, OHA and partnering agencies will offer free, unbiased, in-person and virtual one-on-one counseling coordinated by OHA’s nationally recognized State Health Insurance Assistance Program. Rhode Island SHIP counselors assist beneficiaries, families and caregivers across the state to make informed health insurance decisions that optimize cost-savings and access to health care benefits.

