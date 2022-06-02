SMITHFIELD – The WRWC will be hosting its second event of the summer recreation event series The Woonasquatucket River: Source to Sea on Sunday, June 5, at 10 a.m.
Connors Farm is a 2.9-mile loop trail in Smithfield that passes by cranberry bogs, small brooks and ponds and features a picnic area at the top of a look-out spot. A variety of local wildlife including turtles, deer, frog, rabbits, foxes, hawks, and many other species of birds call this area home and can be spotted by observant hikers. Some steep inclines and rocky terrain give this approximately two-hour hike a moderate level of difficulty. Pre-registration is required. For more information and to register for this event, visit www.wrwc.org/wp/events/connors-farm-hike-6-5-22.
The Connors Farm Trailhead is located at 24 Connors Farm Drive, Smithfield.
