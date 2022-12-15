NORTH PROVIDENCE – It’s a June night in 1997 and the Wu-Tang Clan just released their new album, “Wu-Tang Forever.” Two-hundred eager customers line up at Kangaroo CDs & Tapes on Mineral Spring Avenue for the store’s midnight release of the album. There’s just one problem – the town of North Providence does not allow midnight sales.

Store owner Linda Bowen recalls the police arriving on the scene that night to shut it down. As she remembers it, she didn’t realize the late-night release would be an issue, but the police “were nice enough to let all the kids in line pick up their CDs and tapes.”

