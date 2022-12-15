NORTH PROVIDENCE – It’s a June night in 1997 and the Wu-Tang Clan just released their new album, “Wu-Tang Forever.” Two-hundred eager customers line up at Kangaroo CDs & Tapes on Mineral Spring Avenue for the store’s midnight release of the album. There’s just one problem – the town of North Providence does not allow midnight sales.
Store owner Linda Bowen recalls the police arriving on the scene that night to shut it down. As she remembers it, she didn’t realize the late-night release would be an issue, but the police “were nice enough to let all the kids in line pick up their CDs and tapes.”
In today’s world of Spotify and various other music streaming services, Bowen doesn’t encounter situations quite like that one anymore. But she’s still making sales and serving customers at the storefront that’s been a well-known part of the local community since it opened in 1989. While much has changed over the past 33 years, a great deal has remained the same – including the feel of the interior of the store at 1759-C Mineral Spring Ave. With most of Kangaroo’s sales coming from CDs, (Bowen said she sells about 70 percent CDs, 15 percent vinyl, 10 percent DVDs, and 5 percent cassettes), various forms of music and entertainment are stacked floor to ceiling throughout the small shop.
Bowen, a lifelong North Providence resident, has been the owner of the record store since the beginning.
“I wanted to open a small retail store, and CDs seemed like a good option because a lot of people were buying their first CD players at the time,” she said. “Also, they were starting to put CD players in cars.”
Where did the name Kangaroo come from? Bowen said she wanted to incorporate an animal name, to be different and memorable.
“Everyone names their businesses North Providence this, Rhode Island that, Ocean State that, or maybe their name,” she said. Her dad had suggested Aardvark so that the store’s name would be first in alphabetical listings, she also tossed around Zebra, but then her mom gave the Kangaroo idea and came up with a quick sketch of the store’s logo. The logo remains the same today: a hopping kangaroo listening to a boom box while carrying cassettes in its pouch.
Bowen said she opened the store in June of 1989 and by September could tell that business was going well. She’s watched the music scene change over time since then, and has adjusted as trends have come and gone. While she said she has customers of every age, her customer base has fluctuated over the years.
In the mid- to late-‘90s, Bowen said she sold to a lot of DJs. “Years ago, that was another adjustment, as the DJs sort of stopped buying CDs … I used to sell a lot to the DJs, but for the most part now – unless it’s something they collect themselves – they don’t buy it for their jobs anymore,” she said.
“I’ve had to reconfigure the store with the demise of cassettes and CD long boxes and the resurgence of vinyl,” she also said.
Then there’s music streaming. Bowen said while many people today strictly stream their music, there are also some who tend to sample music with streaming services, but will buy physical copies when they find what they really like. “It hurts and helps,” she said.
“What’s nice now is nobody buys something just ’cause they heard one song and they like it,” she said. “So it’s kind of nice, you don’t get people coming back and complaining that they didn’t like … ‘Oh I didn’t like that CD I bought last week.’ Now they listen to it ahead of time, they know they’re gonna like it.”
“I think the customers who buy physical media believe they are bigger music fans than the streamers,” she said. “They also think that physical media sounds better.”
Another development that Bowen said has been both positive and negative for the music sales business is Record Store Day – an annual event with the goal of celebrating independently-owned record stores. Some records are pressed specifically for the day, to be sold only at stores participating in the event.
“I think it was good when it started,” she said. But lately, “you get people coming in that day and they’re grabbing the stuff, and it’s like you know they’re buying it to sell online, they’re not buying it for themselves,” due to the items being limited editions.
Her best selling genre? Rock and heavy metal seem to sell best at Kangaroo. “The rock and heavy metal people never really stopped buying,” Bowen said. She said she has older R&B fans, country fans coming in, and “it is a wide variety.”
Bowen said she sees customers of all ages coming in lately, from teenagers to senior citizens. “The millennials seem to be more of a streaming crowd, so they make up a lower percentage of my customer base,” she said. “Although they’re also some of the ones that are buying the vinyl too, I noticed.”
“But it’s funny, the Generation Z kids, they seem to be into buying stuff,” she said.
Bowen said that though sales may fluctuate over the years, she feels that “in a way … music in general I think is a little bit recession-proof. Even if you’re not working overtime, if you’re a fan of whoever, Van Morrison or Jimmy Buffett … when they come out with something new, you’re gonna treat yourself to that.”
Asked what has helped Kangaroo stay open in a time when many record stores have closed their doors, Bowen said, “I think it’s mostly the special orders. I really do, because, you know, if you’re willing to go the extra mile to get somebody what it is they’re looking for, especially when they don’t know exactly what they’re looking for …”
Bowen said sometimes customers will come in and say they remember one or two songs, maybe a few lines, unsure of who the artist is, etc., seeking help with finding what they are looking for. Decades of fielding these kinds of questions means Bowen’s music trivia knowledge is on point. And it’s this personalized service that she believes keeps Kangaroo going.
She also said the pandemic seems to have increased music buying, from what she’s seen (excluding the time she was forced to close due to early COVID regulations). “But once people realized I was open again, sales bumped up. I think part of that obviously was the stimulus money. But even now that everybody’s spent their stimulus money, sales are better than they were before the pandemic, which I think is interesting.” she said.
With most newer cars on the road not having CD players, Bowen said she thinks most of her customers are buying music to play at home.
During this story interview, a customer wandered in and asked for a Guess Who record, evidence of the customer base that is still relying on Kangaroo to satisfy its music needs.
Bowen said she’s always been a music fan, “but maybe not to the extent of some of my customers! My favorite types of music are probably still the ’70s pop and disco I loved when I was a teenager.”
But her general music knowledge is vast, and the personalized service and willingness to work closely with customers to meet their listening needs seems to be what keeps the regulars returning.
“I think the big thing is, you can’t just put things out and say ‘OK this is it, if you don’t like this, then I don’t have anything to sell you,’” she said. “When you can order things for people, that makes a huge difference.”
Bowen said her plan is to keep going, just as she has been all of these years. “I’m fortunate to have an ever-expanding group of regular customers,” she said.
And while those customers may not be lining up outside like in 1997, Bowen has tried to adapt to their needs to continue to bring them the music they want, and to keep them coming back.
Kangaroo is open daily from noon to 5 p.m., and from noon to 7 p.m. on Fridays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.