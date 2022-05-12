GLOCESTER – From the outside, 660 Putnam Pike might have looked like any other abandoned building, maybe sparking some curiosity with its antique lanterns hanging in the windows and questions of what else might be stored inside. But to those who know its history, it was home to the extensive collection of “Papa Jake,” as he was affectionately referred to by his grandchildren, housing an enormous number of items that even the “American Pickers” TV show inquired about – not once but three times, as the story goes.
Spoiler: The show was turned down every time. In fact, to the curiosity of many in town, the building has sat virtually untouched for decades, seemingly frozen in time, with all of its contents sitting in the dark behind closed doors, until now.
Even classic cars waited inside, covered in thick layers of dust, some completely hidden beneath piles of other assorted items.
Over the past two months, Glenn Donahue, of Doorknocker Antiques in Rumford, has been tasked with the massive job of clearing out the building and sorting through all the items, rescuing the antiques and items of value and disposing of the rest. He’s gone through 15 dumpsters so far, and said he hopes to complete the entire job by September.
“It’s a lifetime call,” Donahue said of the opportunity.
Donahue was hired by Patrick Kelley, of East Providence, executor of the estate and grandson of Papa Jake himself, also known as John Fargnoli Sr.
“Everybody called him Jake,” Kelley said. “And growing up, my sister, myself, my cousins, we all called him Papa Jake.”
So just who was the late John Fargnoli Sr. and how did he acquire all those antiques?
“By trade he was a plumber,” Kelley said. “He owned his own plumbing business for years. Eventually he worked for the city of Providence as a plumbing inspector. But he always did this on the side. He had a side hustle going on.”
Kelley said his grandfather would be called in to help with clearing out estates, and he frequently attended auctions.
“Go in, clean out the house. See what’s good see what’s not so good,” he said. “This was like his passion. This was his hobby. He loved it.”
Kelley said he believes Fargnoli Sr., who lived in Providence, purchased the Glocester property in the late 1960s or early ‘70s. He said his original plan was to also live in the building, as one side of the property included an apartment, but that plan never came to fruition.
But the store continued to acquire more and more items, in what Kelley describes as “an organized chaos.” He said he does not think of his grandfather as a hoarder, and that every piece in the shop meant something to him.
Asked if the store was ever organized throughout the years when it was open, Kelley said, “To us? No. But to him, yes.”
“I remember my uncle telling me this, who was my Papa Jake’s son. He was like, ‘yeah, the place looks like a mess, but, you know, your grandfather knew where everything was,’” Kelley said.
Donahue confirmed that he found some sense of organization amidst the clutter while working in the building. He said though items were piled to the ceiling, he would find that what seemed like an arbitrary pile would all turn out to belong to one category or be one type of item.
“Jake didn’t have one of everything, he had five and 10 of everything,” Donahue said. “Sometimes he had a hundred of everything.”
“There’s a horn collection that’s probably got to be 75 strong. All kinds of air horns, from cars to trains, to whatever they went on,” he said.
Kelley added, “You’ll find one of those lanterns, and then you’ll look around and it will all be in one particular area, and he’ll have like 60 of them.”
Kelley said he remembers visiting his grandfather in the shop about once a month when he was a child in the ‘80s. He said he remembers his Papa Jake standing in the store section and the antique cars would all be out in the back.
“The deal I always worked out with my mother was if I didn’t act up or I didn’t break anything …” then Kelley and his sister would be allowed to go in the back and jump in the antique cars.
“My sister and I would be sitting here … really nice. We’d be like ‘Is it time yet? Is it time yet?’”
As soon as they were given the go-ahead, they’d run in the back and jump in the cars. “It was a lot of fun,” Kelley said. “Playing in the cars was a big deal.”
He said he vividly remembers his Papa Jake during those times: “My grandfather would always be standing over here, he’d always have a cigar.” Donahue has even found some of his old cigars in the building.
“He always had the flannel shirt, the Jake’s Antiques hat,” said Kelley. He said Papa Jake would walk in with his hands in his jacket and his “belly sticking out, he’d always have a cigar hanging out of his mouth.”
“He was extremely proud. He was proud of the store, he was proud of his family,” he said.
Kelley said he remembers his grandfather as kind of a quiet guy, but friendly, and always warm toward the people who came into his shop.
“One of the great stories about him when he was working as a plumber was that he never made any money,” Kelley said. “Back in those days, people would come in (and say), ‘I need you to do this, I’ll get you next week, Jake. I’ll get you next week, Jake.’ Next week never came. So he did a lot of plumbing jobs on the cuff.”
“I have a lot of great, great memories of my grandfather,” he said. “I named my own son Jake, after him, in memory of him.”
Kelley said Fargnoli Sr. had a difficult life, with his wife dying at age 25 of cardiomyopathy, leaving him a widower at a young age. He was a father of four.
One might wonder if that played a part in his interest in holding onto pieces of history throughout his life.
“He was really old school in the sense that there were just questions you didn’t ask,” Kelley said.
The closing of Jake’s Antiques
Kelley said the antique shop was operational through the early to mid 1990s, when his grandfather became ill. He said Fargnoli Sr. died on May 15, 1995. He was 75.
“He was still pretty operational up until he got sick,” he said.
Kelley said his grandfather had a stroke in April of 1995 and went downhill quickly from there.
“My Papa Jake never had a will,” Kelley said.
The building went into probate for a time. Fargnoli Sr. had three daughters who Kelley said didn’t want to get involved in the antique business, so Jake’s Antiques went to his son, John Fargnoli Jr. (who died last October).
“My uncle wanted to keep it going,” Kelley said. “I don’t know what his plans were for it – he just didn’t want to part with it.”
“Later on when my uncle was getting sick ... he kind of disclosed to me what the reason was,” he said. “He basically (said) everything that’s in this store meant something to my grandfather. And my uncle just didn’t feel right parting with any of it, because he knew that it was something special to my Papa Jake.”
“I don’t think that my uncle really had a passion for the business end of it. He was a collector himself, he enjoyed antiquing, and he enjoyed going to flea markets or antique shows,” Kelley said. “My uncle and I used to go to a lot of car shows together. My uncle was a big antique car guy.”
In the decades leading up to Fargnoli Jr.’s death, Jake’s Antiques sat dormant.
“He wouldn’t part with anything,” Donahue said.
Kelley agreed. “He was a collector. My uncle was a very private, private person,” he said. “He always kept the taxes up here. He always did what he could for the upkeep. … He put a new roof on here. He put new doors in.”
In the years since the doors to the shop closed, plenty of people have come knocking with interest in the building and its contents.
“All the time, they would be contacting my uncle all the time,” Kelley said. “‘American Pickers’ contacted him, three times. He said no.”
“I never believed him about the American Pickers, he said. “He got in the car one day when I picked him up for chemo, and he gave me the letter – they had sent him another letter – they wanted to come and film a show here.”
In asking around town, inquiring with neighbors for this article, no one seemed to know much about what was happening with the building. There seemed to be more questions than answers.
“That’s how my uncle wanted it. My uncle was, like I said, he was a very private, private guy,” Kelley said. “He didn’t even want people talking about it.”
What’s next for Jake’s Antiques?
Kelley said the entire building is being cleared out now, and Donahue will be selling the items through Doorknocker Antiques. He’ll be at the Brimfield Antique Flea Market in Brimfield, Mass., running this week through Sunday, May 15, as well as July 12-17, and Sept. 6-11, with many of the finds from Jake’s.
Some of the items, mostly automotive parts and toys, will also be going to Jantiques in New Jersey, Donahue said.
The building will also be sold. Kelley said everything from the sales will be going into a trust for Fargnoli Jr.’s grandchildren.
“My uncle, at the end of his life, did have a will,” Kelley said. “It’s all going to be going to his grandkids. This is all part of it.”
Kelley said he feels a sense of relief in seeing everything get cleared out and taken care of. “I just worry about this place,” he said.
The building has been broken into over the years.
“The Glocester Police are great. They keep their eye on this place. They’ve arrested people for breaking and trespassing over the years,” Kelley said. “Thank God for them.”
Kelley and Donahue stressed that the building is very secure and said the place is closely watched by the GPD.
Interesting finds
Donahue, who has been selling at Brimfield for 35 years, said he got into antiquing after he was hit by a van, injuring his back. He was originally in the sheetrocking business and made the choice to switch to antiques after his accident, having a vast knowledge of antiques he’d acquired through the years.
“I just love it. The history, the stories,” he said.
Donahue said that amidst the huge undertaking of clearing out the building, he’s made some exciting finds.
A 1015 Bubbler Wurlitzer jukebox, that probably dates back to the 1940s, is his favorite find, he said.
And then there are the cars. Donahue said they discovered a rare 1935 Mercedes Roadster. He said there’s also a 1936 Ford Cabriolet, a 1918 Ford Model TT truck, a 1966 Volkswagen 1300, a 1953 MG Roadster, a 1958 Nash Metropolitan and more.
Kelley said his mother told him that at one point Fargnoli Sr. had planned to have the cars all set up out back as sort of a year-round antique car show.
They even found a 1966 hearse limousine in the back of the property, Donahue said.
The only items Kelley said he wanted to keep were an antique frame for a photo of his Papa Jake, and some of his aunt’s school work that his grandfather had saved.
The rest, “it’s just stuff to me,” he said.
“But the personal things, like my aunt’s school work, pictures of my grandfather, a nice frame to put it in, that’s the only stuff I’m interested in.”
Kelley said it’s the memories of the people who passed through the walls of Jake’s Antiques that are important, not the antiques themselves. It was more about his grandfather.
“He was a fascinating guy, he was a real cool guy. I miss him. And I miss my uncle. Great, great guys.”
Those who have been curious about all of the items from Jake’s Antiques will have a chance to check them out through Doorknocker Antiques at the Brimfield event. Visit www.brimfieldantiquefleamarket.com for details.
To contact Donahue, email doorknockerantiques@gmail.com.
