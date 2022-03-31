PROVIDENCE – Home innovations, exhibitors, contractors, workshops, a flower show and garden experience all coming together mean one thing, the annual Rhode Island Home Show has returned to the Rhode Island Convention Center, being held over four days from Thursday, April 7, through Sunday, April 10.
“It’s everything for your home and more,” Show Director Bob Yoffe said about the 72nd annual Home Show.
The show is presented by the Rhode Island Builders Association, RIBA.
“I’m just thrilled the show is back after a three-year hiatus,” Darren Jodoin, president of PMC Media Group, said. “There is so much excitement.”
Yoffe said that they are excited to see people again after two years off because of the pandemic. In 2020, three weeks before the event, Yoffe said with COVID regulations they were forced to cancel despite having everything ready to go.
The show was not able to return last year, but is back in full force this year. Yoffe said the event will fill up the entire square footage of the Convention Center, 1 Sabin St., with showcases and exhibitors. He said there will be about 250 exhibitors, from builders to interior designers, indoor and outdoor furniture.
This year there are no COVID restrictions, so no mask mandates or proof of vaccination are required.
The Home Show incorporated the Specialty Flower Show a few years ago, when it ceased to be its own show.
Unique this year is the presentation of the four-day event, which is organized into four categories, Tour, Explore, Learn and Find.
Tour features the Garden Experience and Art of the Ocean State.
Central Nurseries, of Johnston, has designed a Garden Experience, “Gardens of the World,” displaying a range of plants not native to the area but available locally to inspire ways they can be used.
The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts presents, Art of the Ocean State. This exhibition shows off artists who work, live and create in studios in Rhode Island and all of the displayed works will be for sale.
From there you are invited to Explore, which includes The Specialty Flower Show and The Connected Home Showcase.
Presented by 2022 Rhode Island Federation of Garden Clubs, the Specialty Flower Show is titled, “Our World,” to celebrate flowers, cultures and colors in a unique fashion. Floral designers throughout New England are involved in presenting this event with more than 48 contemporary and traditional floral designs. They have also brought back a class of underwater designs.
There will be a floral competition that visitors can vote on, speakers and demonstrations as well as a free pH soil test conducted by the URI Master Gardeners.
Yoffe highlighted the technology display, focusing on how to make your home a smart home.
ELAN Home Systems and Mulholland Audio/Video of Seekonk, Mass., created “Your World, Made Simple,” a concept that shows the home as a technology platform. The Connected Home Showcase connects the home’s technology and utilities into an interface to make things simpler. They will also demonstrate their “One-App Home.”
From technology to energy, the Learn category features the 9th annual Energy Expo, sponsored by the State of Rhode Island Energy Efficiency and Resource Management Council.
“They will present saving ideas and tips to insulate homes,” Yoffe said. “There will also be a number of solar providers who will participate.”
Once you explore the smart home, you can learn about the All-Electric Home in the Energy Expo, a project in partnership with the RIBA. Warwick Career Tech Center Carpentry and Electrical students created the electric home.
The final category, the largest of the event, is Find, which will feature hundreds of exhibitors, contractors, workshops and more including local contractors and tradesman for every area of your home. There will also be workshops and seminars to inspire you as well as representatives from local Lumberyards.
“The show encompasses everything to do with the home,” Yoffe said. “We also have things and programs for children. We like to keep it busy.”
Tickets for the event are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and free for kids ages 15 and under. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online at https://ribahomeshow.com/. If you want to attend all four days or more than one day, a wristband will be provided at the door for reentry with no other fees.
On Thursday and Friday, April 7-8, the event is open from noon to 9 p.m. Hours on Saturday, April 9, are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday, April 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
