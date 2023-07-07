WOONSOCKET — A prominent Jewish community was once flourishing in Woonsocket, with more than 200 families in the city who took part in Jewish cultures and traditions.
Deborah Krieger, Museum of Work & Culture exhibit and program coordinator, told The Breeze that she wanted to learn more about the community that once thrived in the city after visiting Prospect Street to see the synagogue that opened in the 1960s.
Krieger, who is from Los Angeles, attended Brown University in Providence and acquired her master’s degree in public humanities.
“I learned that there had been, you know, a very prominent community that was no longer really what it once was, and so I wanted to learn about that,” said Krieger.
After speaking to the museum’s director Anne Conway, Krieger set out to create the exhibit with the help of research assistant Kathryn Sos-Hayda of Providence, Rhode Island’s historical archives, and The Rhode Island Jewish Historical Association.
In the end, “Mishpakha: Jewish History of Woonsocket” was born. Mishpakha means family, or a close family unit.
The exhibit is split up into different parts, from the exploration of family growth, to business and religious connections, and the meaning of antisemitism in Woonsocket.
Props, donated from Congregation B’nai Israel, range from the Torahs to beautiful Seder plates, and even a copy of “The Jewish Cookbook.”
The design and beautiful windows of Congregation B’nai Israel are also on display, and visitors can participate in making their own grogger (the Yiddish word for rattle).
Woonsocket’s Jewish community has a great deal of history, and Krieger said she learned a lot in the process of putting together the exhibit this past year. Woonsocket also has notable Jewish residents that Krieger said were thrilled with the exhibit and attended its grand opening.
These well known Jewish individuals include former Lt. Gov. and State Treasurer Roger Begin and Larry Sadwin, whose family operated the Sadwin Curtain Manufacturing Co. in the city, Sam Brickle who continues to operate a third-generation family textile company, the Brickle Group, and now retired R.I. Superior Court Judge Michael A. Silverstein, who started his legal career in the city.
Many of those who came to the opening reception of the exhibit shared their experience of what it meant to grow up Jewish in Woonsocket while being a part of the Jewish congregation.
In creating the exhibit, Krieger also spoke to members of Congregation B’nai Israel. Speaking to these individuals helped her center on the theme of the Jewish community’s closeness with one another in Woonsocket.
“I realized that the best way to convey just how interesting and diverse the Jewish experiences is from people’s, you know, of words, community, tradition, holidays, ethics, scholarship all these different things are part of Jewish history and tradition,” she said. She said the exhibit conveys the closeness of how people felt welcome when they moved into town and how central the congregation was to people’s social lives.
Krieger said that although a lot of the Jewish community has moved on from Woonsocket, individuals who are a part of the church still attend virtual services. Krieger said
“I’m hoping to have something for both Jewish visitors and visitors who aren’t Jewish. I’m hoping that, you know, people who are Jewish can learn about this historic community, and people who aren’t Jewish can learn about that, but they can also learn about Jewish life as well,” said Krieger.
The Museum of Work & Culture at Market Square is open Tuesday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibit is open until August, and now may be extending its time until September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.