PAWTUCKET – A “Small Business Saturday” of sorts is planned for Nov. 6 in downtown Pawtucket, where organizers are hoping to help local restaurants and other businesses and provide some food and festivities for visitors.
During the event titled Shop Main Street, local shops will be offering their goods on tables along the sidewalks from Bake My Day to Santander Bank. There will be community resources, live music, and a public art demonstration, all from 2 to 5 p.m.
A rental assistance workshop will be presented by Rhode Island Housing and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
“We are always working to promote our small businesses here in Pawtucket,” said Mayor Donald Grebien. “I’m excited to have the participation of so many businesses and organizations along Main Street. Thank you to everyone who has worked on this event and the Pawtucket Foundation and Pawtucket-Central Falls Restaurant Week Committee for their commitment to promoting our local shops and restaurants. There will be many community resources along Main Street that day so I encourage anyone who can to attend and support our local businesses.”
Downtown Pawtucket has often seemed lifeless over much of the past 25 years, but new restaurants and other businesses have opened up in the past few years and have added outdoor dining components during the pandemic, including the Atrium on Main restaurant and the Still on Main mini mall.
Anthony Hebert, senior planner for Pawtucket, sought and received permission from the City Council last week to use $1,000 remaining in funds from Restaurant Week to support the Nov. 6 event, covering the costs of a police detail, the closure of Main Street, and event entertainment, including a musician and artists.
“Though a separate event than Restaurant Weeks, this downtown-focused event has the same purpose of supporting the local business community and benefiting Pawtucket restaurants, which continue to struggle amid the ongoing effects of the pandemic,” he wrote.
The event is sponsored by the city of Pawtucket, the Pawtucket Foundation, and the PCF Restaurant Week Committee.
Participating restaurants include Bake My Day, Atrium on Main, Plouffe’s Diner, EP Kitchen, and other eateries from the Still on Main Building at 250 Main St. Other organizations will be tabling along the sidewalk to provide resources to the community including Navigant Credit Union, Pawtucket Housing Authority, YMCA, Progreso Latino, RI Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Black Lives Matter – RI Chapter, and Childhood Lead Action Project.
The event will have live music in two locations – performances by students and instructors from the Zabinski Music Studio of 228 Main St. in the Santander Plaza by the fountain and a musical performance from a Johnny Cash impersonator by Plouffe’s Diner.
Shop Main Street will also include a public art demonstration by an artist completing a sidewalk chalk mural to further highlight Pawtucket’s connection with its arts community. There will be a vaccine clinic provided by the Rhode Island Department of Health located on-site and a Rental Assistance Workshop to help at-risk Pawtucket residents in need of resources which will be hosted by RI Housing and the RI Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Hebert and others said they’re thankful to Bake My Day owner Stacey Riendeau who has been key in encouraging the city to host an event such as this to support local businesses in the area and all of the business owners who will be participating on Nov. 6.
The event, with parking at the city garage at 274 Main St., is intended to support Pawtucket small businesses and to encourage people to shop at their local Main Street shops while also offering valuable community resources for residents and businesses alike.
Main Street businesses participating in the event include Bake My Day, Atrium on Main, Waffle Hive, Plouffe’s Cup N Saucer, Off Tha Hook, Latin Touch Barber Shop, Pawtucket Pawn Brokers, Jasmine Facial Spa, Zalex Luxury Shop, Booth on Main, Nissis Naturals, and Sabater Psychological Innovations.
Shops at Still on Main at 25 Main St. include EP Kitchen, Syrora’s Sweetsations, The Backyard, The Stoop, The Vine, Flying Shuttles Art Studio, Holy Ink, Munchies on Main, Boss Lady Lash, Stajez, Off-Punishment, Littles Playtime, Hair Jazz, Slaymelly, and Silience.
Resources and partners include the Pawtucket Housing Authority, Rhode Island Housing, Progreso Latino, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Navigant Credit Union, Black Lives Matter RI, Pawtucket YMCA, Zabinski Music Studio, the Rhode Island Department of Health, and the Childhood Lead Action Project.
