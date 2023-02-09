Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, will present an evening with Kittel & Co. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit www.riverfolk.org or call 401-725-9272 for reservations.
CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will present an evening with Kittel & Co. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. Admission is $22 in advance, and $25 on the day of the show.
Led by acclaimed violinist Jeremy Kittel, formerly of the Grammy-winning Turtle Island Quartet, Kittel & Co. inhabits the space between classical and acoustic roots, Celtic and bluegrass aesthetics, and folk and jazz sensibilities, according to event organizers. Kittel & Co. is comprised of musicians who have collaborated with Béla Fleck, Sarah Jarosz, Chris Thile, Yo-Yo Ma and many others.
Band members include Jeremy Kittel and mandolin player Josh Pinkham, named “the future of the mandolin” by Mandolin Magazine; genre-bending guitarist Quinn Bachand, a presidential scholar at Berklee College of Music; bassist Jacob Warren; and hammer-dulcimer innovator Simon Chrisman.
The Times UK says, “Grammy-nominated Kittel & Co. takes the string band tradition to marvelously rarefied levels of collective virtuosity …, thrillingly spontaneous.”
For tickets, visit www.riverfolk.org or call Blackstone River Theatre at 401-725-9272 for reservations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.