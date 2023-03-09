CUMBERLAND – The arrival of March brings all things celebrating Ireland – including its music. Cumberland’s Blackstone River Theatre has filled the month’s lineup with some highly acclaimed touring artists from Ireland including Lúnasa, Open the Door for Three, and Máire Ní Chathasaigh and Chris Newman.
BRT will kick off its own version of March Madness with two concerts featuring Ireland’s Lúnasa on Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. and also at 7 p.m., at the theater, 549 Broad St. Admission is $35 in advance, $38 on the day of the show. Their special guest is Daoirí Farrell.
“Blackstone River Theatre has always specialized in bringing the very best Irish musicians to Rhode Island during March,” said Russell Gusetti, executive director. “This year we present three top Celtic acts in addition to folk, blues, and music from Sweden. It’s always a highlight for me to have Lúnasa back on stage – this is their seventh time appearing and they are one of the few touring acts popular enough to do two shows each time in.”
“To present one of the world’s best Irish bands so close to St. Patrick’s Day is truly amazing for a small theater like ours,” he said. “The fact that they are not even playing in the Boston area this tour will help draw new people to Blackstone River Theatre which is also always a goal.”
Named for a Celtic harvest festival in honor of the Irish god Lugh, patron of the arts, Lúnasa is a gathering of some of the top musical talents in Ireland, Gusetti said. For 25 years, its members have formed the backbone of some of the greatest Irish groups of the decade. The band will be joined by Dublin-born traditional singer and bouzouki player Daoirí (pronounced “Derry”) Farrell who has been described by some in Irish folk music as one of most important singers to come out of Ireland in recent years.
Bassist Trevor Hutchinson was a key member of The Waterboys and the Sharon Shannon Band. Flutist Kevin Crawford played with Moving Cloud and piper Cillian Vallely comes from the same talented musical family as brother Niall, of the Karan Casey Band. Guitarist Ed Boyd made a name for himself with bands such as Flook and Kate Rusby and is joined by award-winning fiddler Sean Smyth, who performed with Donal Lunny’s band, Coolﬁn. Inspired by the groundbreaking ‘70s Irish group, The Bothy Band, Lúnasa uses melodic interweaving of wind and string instruments pairing flutes, fiddle, whistle and pipes.
“It’s been nice presenting the band so often as we’ve become friendly over the years and they are truly supportive of BRT,” said Gusetti. “Three of them in fact will return to be featured performers at our Summer Solstice Festival this year on June 17. Virtuoso performers who are also really nice guys is a great combination to have and I’m very thankful to have built that relationship.”
Making their Rhode Island debut to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday, March 18, is a trio called Open the Door for Three featuring fiddle player Liz Knowles, uilleann piper Kieran O’Hare, and Dublin-born singer and bouzouki player Pat Broaders. The three have been mainstays of the Irish music scene around the world, having distinguished themselves over the last two decades as soloists with Riverdance, Cherish the Ladies, String Sisters, and more.
Closing out the Irish music on Saturday, March 25, will be the celebrated partnership of harpist Máire Ní Chathasaigh and Chris Newman, one of the UK’s most influential acoustic guitarists, said Gusetti. Shows are a blend of traditional Irish music, hot jazz, bluegrass and baroque, coupled with striking new compositions by the duo.
“I’m so happy to finally be able to present Máire and Chris,” said Gusetti. “They were booked for mid-March in 2020 and of course forced to end their tour due to the pandemic. Then last year they ran into last-minute visa delays in Ireland and were forced to miss most of their U.S. tour, our show included. I can’t wait for area music fans to see what they missed when these two virtuosos finally get to play in Rhode Island.”
For reservations, call Blackstone River Theatre at 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org for more information.
