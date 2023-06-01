Rhode Island summer nights have so much to offer, and live music choices are no exception. Local cities and towns are providing residents with plenty of opportunities to have a free night out with sounds to suit every music taste.
As summer kicks off, here are a few listings to get you started. Stay tuned to these pages as more concerts are announced throughout the season. Happy listening!
Woonsocket
The Levitt AMP Woonsocket Music Series returns to River Island Park, 95 Bernon St., on Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m., June 16 through Aug. 18. The shows are presented by the NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley, a nonprofit community development corporation, in partnership with the city of Woonsocket and the Downtown Woonsocket Collaborative. Visit www.levitt.org/amp-woonsocket-ri.
• June 16: Kiki Valera y su Son Cubano
• June 23: Annika Chambers & Paul DesLauriers
• June 30: Steve Smith and the Naked Truth
• July 7: Kyshona
• July 14: Angie K
• July 21: Young Dubliners
• July 28: B2wins
• Aug. 4: Girls on Grass
• Aug. 11: The Agents
• Aug. 18: Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas
North Smithfield
The North Smithfield Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its Summer Concert Series on Thursdays, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the North Smithfield Town Hall Gazebo, 83 Green St. Visit North Smithfield Parks & Recreation Department on Facebook for updates.
• July 20: All About Amy
• July 27: Country Wild Heart
• Aug. 3: Black Plain Road
• Aug. 10: Cee Cee and the Riders
• Aug. 17: Whiskey Rhode
• Aug. 24: The Live Music Band
Lincoln
The town of Lincoln will host its summer concerts and food truck nights at Chase Farm throughout the summer on select Saturday: June 17, July 22, Aug. 12, and Sept. 2. Attendance is free and attendees may purchase food from more than a dozen food trucks. Trinity Brewhouse will also be serving local beer and wine. Find Town of Lincoln Parks and Recreation on Facebook for updates. Stay up to date on what food trucks will be attending by visiting https://www.foodtrucksin.com/food-truck-events.
Scituate
The Scituate Summer Concerts Series will offer live music on Wednesdays alternately at the North Scituate Gazebo, 606 Greenville Road, and Hope Pond, 37 Ryefield Road, from 6:30-8 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
• June 14: Driftwoods, N. Scituate Gazebo
• June 21, Jessie Liam, Hope Pond
• June 28: Lady Anemoia, N. Scituate
• July 5: The Smidge, Hope Pond
• July 12: Reggie C. Quintet, N. Scituate
• July 19: Michael Wendoloski, Hope Pond, 2-4 p.m.
• July 26: Jay (Says Yoo!), N. Scituate
• Aug. 2: Jazz Currents, Hope Pond
• Aug. 9: Escape Route, N. Scituate
• Aug. 16: Al Carter, Nashville Boys, Hope Pond
• Aug. 23: Jesse Liam, N. Scituate
• Aug. 30: Atwater-Donnelly, Hope Pond
Pawtucket
The city of Pawtucket will host its Riverfront Concert Series at the Veteran’s Memorial Amphitheater, located on the corner of Exchange Street and Roosevelt Avenue, adjacent to City Hall, on Sunday evenings, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Parking is available at the City Hall parking lot.
• July 9: Sound of Newport Jazz
• July 16: Vinyl Frontier Band
• July 23: Cee Cee & The Riders
• July 30: Nickel Jukebox
• Aug. 6: Robin Hathaway’s Soulful Stew
• Aug. 13: Sarah Beth & the Boys
The Daggett Farm Concert Series at Slater Park will be held on Thursday nights, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
• July 6: Acoustic Drive
• July 13: Keturah’s Dream
• July 20: Nick Casey
• July 27: John Connors & the Irish Express
• Aug. 3: Stumbling Murphy Band
• Aug. 10: Jesse Liam Band
• Aug. 17: Car Tune Heroes
Cumberland
Cumberland Parks and Recreation has announced the return of its Food Truck Concert Nights at Diamond Hill Park, on 4097 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland, on select Thursdays from 5-8 p.m.: June 22, July 27, and Aug. 24. There will be a variety of food trucks, beer & wine, live music. Visit www.foodtrucksin.com/food-truck-events.
Smithfield
On Tuesday, June 13, from 4 to 8 p.m., the town of Smithfield will host a Live Music and Food Truck Festival at Deerfield Park, featuring All About Amy.
Burrillville
The Jesse M. Smith Memorial Library, 100 Tinkham Lane, will present its 2023 Riverwalk Times Concert Series. These outdoor concerts are held in front of the library at the pavilion during July and August on Saturday nights at 6 pm. Bring blankets and chairs.
• July 8: Brass Attack
• July 15: All About Amy
• July 22: Jesse Liam
• July 29: Country Wild
• Aug. 5: Whiskey Road
• Aug. 12: Live Music Band
• Aug. 19: The Aviators
