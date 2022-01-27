PAWTUCKET – It’s a timeless theme. Regardless of the year on the calendar, people have been striving to find that sweet spot – juggling the time split between working, resting and leisure.
Add in a global pandemic, with many working from home, putting in extra hours, or having an employment disruption, where lines become even less clearly defined, and it seems like great timing for a discussion.
Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park staff and its partners at the Blackstone River Valley National Heritage Corridor will be hosting a free virtual three-part event – The Work/Life Winter Series – to take a deeper look at the quest for a well-balanced life, both throughout history and today.
Park Ranger Mark Mello, of Blackstone River Valley NHP, said, “We’ll talk about different ways laborers work and have worked in historic places. We’re going to talk about how physical, mental, and spiritual health was viewed in industrial settings historically and how folks are trying to highlight its importance today. And we’re going to talk about how the Valley has been a place of restorative recreation in the past and present.”
Mello said the series is based on the eight-hour workday movement, when workers argued for eight hours for work, eight hours for rest, and eight hours for recreation. Each discussion will focus on one of those themes: work, rest and recreation.
“Many laborers today question whether an eight-hour workday, five days a week is what the norm should still be,” said Mello. “Many folks working from home are literally on the clock from the time they wake up until they finally fall asleep. This series is not going to give definitive answers to any of these issues, but it will take a critical look at the historical tradition of work, health, and recreation and will provide tools for us to come to a better understanding of how these issues affect our lives today.”
Taking a look at the history of work, and where we’ve been, might give us some insight on what we want our current and future work/life balance to look like.
“Even in a mill village, when your place of work was right outside your front door and you lived in a house owned by your employer, there was still a clear line between work and home life. The mill bell told you when was time to work and when it was time to go home,” Mello said. “Today, with so many working from home, those physical boundaries are gone. You can take your dog for a walk while being on a conference call. Many of us have lost those clear boundaries, and I think that is a major factor in why so many workers are becoming ‘burnt out.’”
In addition to examining the dynamic between work time and free time, expect to learn some local facts that might surprise you.
“We’ll be talking about how the history of Slater Mill is more than just cotton spinning. There is a cool connection with bicycles at Old Slater Mill …,” said Mello, not wanting to give too much away.
The series begins on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m., with “Discussion on Work.” Learn about what is it like to work in a restored mill building. The discussion will include a brief ranger-led history of Slater Mill and an insiders’ view of Hope Artiste Village. Featured guests include the Outsider Collective and Anastasia Azure, artists who work in the Hope complex. The talk will reveal new uses for old buildings in and around Pawtucket and how concepts of work have changed over time.
On Saturday, Feb. 12, at 1 p.m., the series continues with “Discussion on Rest.” Organizers say over the past two years, a staggering number of people have left their jobs in the midst of a global pandemic and millions of workers have reported high levels of burnout. With this in mind, what can histories of workplace injuries and mental health teach us today? Labor history scholar Robert Forrant will give an overview and history of how industrial accidents have been managed. The discussion will also feature Paul Piwko and Alexandra Orlandi, who coordinate the National Museum of Mental Health Project, Inc., sharing the local history of the movement for mindfulness and wellness at work.
The third and final part in the series will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m, with “Discussion on Play.” What do you do with your free time? In this talk, rangers will give a short history of Slater Mill, as both an industrial workplace and later, as a place where people could ride bicycles for pleasure indoors. This discussion features Joe LyonWurm, the founder of Pedal Powered Anthropology, a creative approach to blending fitness and education about human history.
“We want folks to come with open minds and questions – to become part of the discussion,” Mello said. “At its core, our National Historical Park talks about people at work in a changing world. I think almost everyone today can relate with that. We’re looking to make those connections in meaningful ways with this series.”
Register for the series at www.nps.gov/blrv/planyourvisit/work-life-winter-series.htm .
Full listings of the discussions can be found at www.nps.gov/blrv or on the Park’s Facebook page, www.fb.com/BlackstoneNPS. For more information, contact Ranger Mark Mello at mark_mello@nps.gov or at 401-318-4489.
